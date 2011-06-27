  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Express Cargo
  4. Used 2009 Chevrolet Express Cargo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Express Cargo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,235
See Express Cargo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,235
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,235
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,235
Torque294 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower279 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle49.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,235
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,235
mast antennayes
2 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,235
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,235
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,235
low fuel level warningyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,235
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room65.5 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,235
Front track67.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity267.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight5338 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place225.1 cu.ft.
Maximum payload3262 lbs.
Length224.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height81.6 in.
Wheel base135.0 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track67.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,235
Exterior Colors
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Green Woodland (Fleet)
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pewter, vinyl
  • Medium Pewter, premium cloth
  • Neutral, vinyl
  • Neutral, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,235
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,235
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,235
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Express Cargo Inventory

Related Used 2009 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles