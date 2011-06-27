  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Express Cargo
  4. Used 2006 Chevrolet Express Cargo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Express Cargo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,405
See Express Cargo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,405
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,405
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,405
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle49.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,405
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,405
mast antennayes
2 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,405
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,405
Heated mirrorsyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,405
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room65.5 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,405
Front track67.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity267.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight5338 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place267.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload3262 lbs.
Length224.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height81.6 in.
Wheel base135.0 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track67.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,405
Exterior Colors
  • Bronzemist Metallic
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
  • Madrid Red
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Light Stellar Blue
  • Summit White
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Green
  • Yellow
  • Orange
  • Tangier Orange
  • Doeskin Tan
  • Green Woodland
  • Sport Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral, vinyl
  • Neutral, premium cloth
  • Medium Dark Pewter, premium cloth
  • Medium Dark Pewter, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,405
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,405
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,405
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Express Cargo Inventory

Related Used 2006 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles