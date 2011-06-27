Used 2002 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle47.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front hip room63.9 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Front track67.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity267.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight5282 lbs.
Gross weight9500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place267.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload4218 lbs.
Length221.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height79.6 in.
Wheel base135 in.
Width79.1 in.
Rear track67.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Medium Bronzemist Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Onyx Black
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Dark Pewter
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
