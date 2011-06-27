  1. Home
Used 2001 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Express Cargo
Overview
$22,060
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$22,060
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$22,060
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)403/496 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$22,060
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle50.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
$22,060
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
daytime running lightsyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
$22,060
AM/FM stereoyes
2 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$22,060
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Instrumentation
$22,060
clockyes
Front Seats
$22,060
Front head room40.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room63.8 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
$22,060
Length238.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight5000 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height81.3 in.
Maximum payload3600 lbs.
Wheel base155 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
$22,060
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Victory Red
  • Woodland Green
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Doeskin Tan
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Medium Gray
  • Dark Pewter
Tires & Wheels
$22,060
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
LT225/75R E tiresyes
Suspension
$22,060
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
$22,060
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
