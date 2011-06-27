Used 2000 Chevrolet Express Cargo G1500 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)403.0/527.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle45.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room63.8 in.
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Measurements
Length218.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Curb weight4660 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height79.6 in.
Maximum payload1934.0 lbs.
Wheel base135.0 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Medium Bronzemist Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Black
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Medium Fernmist Green Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Blue
  • Medium Gray
  • Neutral
