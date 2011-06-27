  1. Home
Used 2000 Chevrolet Express Cargo G3500 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)372.0/527.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle52.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room63.8 in.
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Measurements
Length238.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Curb weight5589 lbs.
Gross weight9500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height82.5 in.
Maximum payload3911.0 lbs.
Wheel base155.0 in.
Width79.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Bronzemist Metallic
  • Medium Fernmist Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Victory Red
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Neutral
  • Blue
