Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Express Cargo G2500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,258
|$2,033
|$2,419
|Clean
|$1,152
|$1,862
|$2,224
|Average
|$941
|$1,521
|$1,834
|Rough
|$730
|$1,180
|$1,443
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Express Cargo G3500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,427
|$2,225
|$2,622
|Clean
|$1,307
|$2,039
|$2,411
|Average
|$1,067
|$1,665
|$1,988
|Rough
|$828
|$1,292
|$1,565
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Express Cargo G2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,311
|$2,156
|$2,578
|Clean
|$1,201
|$1,975
|$2,370
|Average
|$981
|$1,613
|$1,954
|Rough
|$761
|$1,251
|$1,539
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Express Cargo G3500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,330
|$2,125
|$2,522
|Clean
|$1,218
|$1,947
|$2,318
|Average
|$995
|$1,590
|$1,912
|Rough
|$772
|$1,233
|$1,505
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Express Cargo G1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,244
|$1,943
|$2,291
|Clean
|$1,140
|$1,780
|$2,106
|Average
|$931
|$1,454
|$1,737
|Rough
|$722
|$1,128
|$1,367