2023 Chevrolet Equinox Deals, Incentives & Rebates
LSLS 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Cash Offers(6 available)Show details
- $1,000 Loyalty for Lease - Expires 10/03/2022
- $500 Medical Professionals for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2023
- $500 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2023
- $500 First Responder Discount for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2023
- $500 Educator Bonus for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2023
- $500 Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2023
Loyalty for Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 09/01/2022
- End
- 10/03/2022
Medical Professionals for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:General Motors Healthcare Professional Cash Allowance Program. Eligible customers can use this discount toward the purchase/lease of an eligible model. Proof of employment and authorization code required. See dealer for details or visit www.gmfirstresponderdiscount.com for complete eligibility details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 08/02/2022
- End
- 01/03/2023
Military for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:GM Military Discount Cash Allowance Program for active, reserve and retired military personnel, including discharged veterans within three years of discharge date, who purchase/lease an eligible model. Eligibility verified by ID.ME and authorization code required. See dealer for details or visit www.gmmilitarydiscount.com for complete eligibility details
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 08/02/2022
- End
- 01/03/2023
First Responder Discount for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:General Motors First Responder Cash Allowance Program. Eligible customers which include firefighters, police, EMT/paramedics and 911 dispatch can use this allowance toward the purchase/lease of an eligible model. Proof of employment and authorization code required. See dealer for details or visit www.gmfirstresponderdiscount.com for complete eligibility details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 08/02/2022
- End
- 01/03/2023
Educator Bonus for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:Employees of any school, college or university (teachers, administrators, support staff) that are employed directly by the school, college or university (i.e. contract employees are not eligible) receive a cash allowance when they purchase/lease an eligible model. Proof of employment and authorization code required. May be incompatible with certain other incentive offers and/or employee/plan pricing. See dealer for details or visit www.gmeducatordiscount.com.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 08/02/2022
- End
- 01/03/2023
Student/College Grad for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:Current students currently enrolled in a 2-year or 4-year degree program, a registered nursing degree (diploma) program or graduate degree program (students in certificate programs would not be eligible) receive cash allowance on select vehicles. All eligible students are eligible the entire period of enrollment and up to two years after graduation. Proof of enrollment/graduation and authorization number required. See dealer for details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 08/02/2022
- End
- 01/03/2023
Financing(0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
All 2023 Chevrolet Equinox Deals
