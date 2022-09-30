2023 Chevrolet Equinox Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Equinox SUV
LS 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
RS 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
RS 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Premier 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
LS Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
LT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
LT Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
LT Fleet 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
LS Fleet 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Data for 2023 Equinox SUV LS 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is not available.
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2023 Equinox
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2023 Chevrolet Equinox in Virginia is:not available
