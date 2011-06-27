  1. Home
2022 Chevrolet Equinox RS Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Equinox
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG27
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/30 mpg
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/468.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size1.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower170 hp @ 5600 rpm
Torque203 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
Cargo Package +$210
"Hit the Road" Package +$1,095
Roadside Safety Package +$165
RS Leather Package +$1,580
Infotainment Package +$895
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Area Organizer +$155
Interior Protection Package +$240
Rear Seat Infotainment System w/out DVD Player +$1,795
Retractable Cargo Shade (Fleet) +$75
Rear Seat Infotainment System w/DVD Player +$1,995
Floor Liner Package +$325
Horizontal Cargo Net +$95
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
premium clothyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.0 in.
Front hip room54.2 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room39.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Wheel Locks +$95
Roof Rack Cross Rails +$305
Front and Rear Black Bowtie Emblems +$210
Power Sunroof +$1,495
Front License Plate Mounting Package +$40
Molded Assist Steps +$850
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3478 lbs.
Gross weight4630 lbs.
Height65.4 in.
Length183.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1118 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Width72.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cherry Red Tintcoat
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, premium cloth
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/50R19 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
