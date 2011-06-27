  1. Home
2022 Chevrolet Equinox LS Fleet Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Equinox
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG27 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/30 mpg
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/468.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size1.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower170 hp @ 5,600 rpm
Torque203 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity1,500 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,165 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
Cargo Package +$210
Roadside Safety Package +$165
LS Convenience Package +$785
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Area Organizer +$155
Interior Protection Package +$240
Rear Seat Infotainment System w/out DVD Player +$1,795
Rear Seat Infotainment System w/DVD Player +$1,995
Floor Liner Package +$325
Horizontal Cargo Net +$95
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium clothyes
Front head room40.0 in.
Front hip room54.2 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room39.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Wheel Locks +$95
Front License Plate Mounting Package +$40
Molded Assist Steps +$850
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,465 lbs.
Gross weight4,630 lbs.
Height65.4 in.
Length183.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,165 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity1,500 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors72.6 in.
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Medium Ash Gray, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
