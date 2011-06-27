  1. Home
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,600
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/436.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,600
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower252 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,600
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,600
Roadside Safety Packageyes
Infotainment Packageyes
Chrome Packageyes
Midnight Editionyes
Blackout Packageyes
"Hit the Road" Packageyes
Redline Editionyes
Cargo Packageyes
Confidence & Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,600
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,600
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,600
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,600
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Protective Rear Seat Coveryes
Floor Liner Packageyes
Cargo Area Organizeryes
Retractable Cargo Shade (Fleet)yes
Universal Tablet Holdersyes
Interior Enhancement Packageyes
Rear Seat Infotainment System w/DVD Playeryes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Rear Seat Infotainment System w/out DVD Playeryes
Horizontal Cargo Netyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,600
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,600
premium clothyes
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,600
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room39.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,600
Front and Rear Black Bowtie Emblemsyes
Keyless Entry Keypadyes
Black Illuminated Front Bowtie Emblemyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Wheel Locksyes
Panoramic Power Sunroofyes
19" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Molded Assist Stepsyes
Custom Molded Rear Splash Guardsyes
Front License Plate Mounting Packageyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,600
Maximum cargo capacity63.9 cu.ft.
Length183.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3610 lbs.
Gross weight4850 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.9 cu.ft.
Height65.4 in.
Maximum payload1240 lbs.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Width72.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,600
Exterior Colors
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Chocolate Metallic
  • Cayenne Orange Metallic
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Nightfall Gray Metallic
  • Cajun Red Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, premium cloth
  • Medium Ash Gray, premium cloth
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,600
inside mounted spare tireyes
P225/60R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,600
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
