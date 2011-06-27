  1. Home
2019 Chevrolet Equinox Premier Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Equinox
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/436.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower252 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Roadside Safety Packageyes
"Hit the Road" Packageyes
Premier Redline Editionyes
Cargo Packageyes
Infotainment II Packageyes
Confidence & Convenience II Packageyes
Horizontal Cargo Netyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Protective Rear Seat Coveryes
Floor Liner Packageyes
Retractable Cargo Shade (Fleet)yes
Cargo Area Organizeryes
Universal Tablet Holdersyes
Interior Enhancement Packageyes
Rear Seat Infotainment System w/DVD Playeryes
Rear Seat Infotainment System w/out DVD Playeryes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room39.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Front and Rear Black Bowtie Emblemsyes
Keyless Entry Keypadyes
Wheel Locksyes
Panoramic Power Sunroofyes
19" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Molded Assist Stepsyes
Custom Molded Rear Splash Guardsyes
Front License Plate Mounting Packageyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity63.5 cu.ft.
Length183.1 in.
Curb weight3665 lbs.
Gross weight4850 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.9 cu.ft.
Height65.4 in.
Maximum payload1185 lbs.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Width72.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Storm Blue Metallic
  • Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Kinetic Blue Metallic
  • Pepperdust Metallic
  • Orange Burst Metallic
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Nightfall Gray Metallic
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Ivy Metallic
  • Sandy Ridge Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Ash Gray, leather
  • Jet Black/Brandy, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
19 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/50R19 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

