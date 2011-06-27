  1. Home
2019 Chevrolet Equinox Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

LT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

  • First Responder Discount For Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    General Motors First Responder Discount Pricing Program. Eligible customers which include firefighters, police, EMT/paramedics and 911 dispatch can use this discount toward the purchase/lease of an eligible model. Proof of employment and authorization code required. See dealer for details or visit www.gmfirstresponderdiscount.com for complete eligibility details.

    Start
    07/01/2020
    End
    01/05/2021

  • Customer Cash for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Not available with special financing, lease and some other offers. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $5,000
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/01/2020

    Conquest for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current owners/lessees of a 2006 or newer Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or RAM passenger car or truck qualify for this conquest offer. Customer must have owned/leased their qualifying vehicle for a minimum of 30 days prior to the sale of the new vehicle. Trade-in Not Required. Not compatible with loyalty offers. Proof of non-GM lease/ownership required. Residency restriction apply. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $750
    Start
    08/07/2020
    End
    09/01/2020

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Not available with lease and some other offers. Program eligibility based on credit approval through GM Financial; not all customers will qualify. See dealer for details.

    0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 48 months at $20.83 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 60 months at $16.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 72 months at $13.89 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 84 months at $11.9 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0%3608/04/202009/01/2020
    0%4808/04/202009/01/2020
    0%6008/04/202009/01/2020
    0%7208/04/202009/01/2020
    0%8408/04/202009/01/2020

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
All 2019 Chevrolet Equinox Deals

