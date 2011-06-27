2019 Chevrolet Equinox Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Equinox SUV
LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$36,537*
Total Cash Price
$24,595
LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,075*
Total Cash Price
$33,035
Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,508*
Total Cash Price
$33,999
Premier 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,433*
Total Cash Price
$33,276
L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,254*
Total Cash Price
$25,078
LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,940*
Total Cash Price
$34,964
Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,821*
Total Cash Price
$24,113
LT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$40,478*
Total Cash Price
$27,248
LT 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,418*
Total Cash Price
$29,900
Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$42,627*
Total Cash Price
$28,694
Premier 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$47,284*
Total Cash Price
$31,829
LS 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,567*
Total Cash Price
$31,347
LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,418*
Total Cash Price
$29,900
Premier 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,970*
Total Cash Price
$25,560
LT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,821*
Total Cash Price
$24,113
LT Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,060*
Total Cash Price
$29,659
LT Fleet 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,120*
Total Cash Price
$27,007
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Equinox SUV LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$729
|$755
|$781
|$809
|$836
|$3,911
|Maintenance
|$489
|$753
|$722
|$2,103
|$2,140
|$6,207
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$153
|$366
|$532
|$1,052
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,233
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,400
|Financing
|$1,323
|$1,064
|$787
|$493
|$177
|$3,844
|Depreciation
|$7,181
|$1,653
|$1,565
|$1,834
|$1,737
|$13,970
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,114
|$5,460
|$5,281
|$6,914
|$6,770
|$36,537
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Equinox SUV LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$980
|$1,014
|$1,049
|$1,086
|$1,123
|$5,253
|Maintenance
|$656
|$1,011
|$970
|$2,825
|$2,874
|$8,336
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$206
|$492
|$715
|$1,412
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,656
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,881
|Financing
|$1,777
|$1,429
|$1,058
|$662
|$238
|$5,164
|Depreciation
|$9,645
|$2,221
|$2,102
|$2,463
|$2,333
|$18,764
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,752
|$8,265
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,270
|$7,334
|$7,092
|$9,286
|$9,093
|$49,075
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Equinox SUV Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,008
|$1,043
|$1,080
|$1,118
|$1,156
|$5,406
|Maintenance
|$675
|$1,041
|$998
|$2,907
|$2,958
|$8,580
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$212
|$506
|$736
|$1,454
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,705
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,936
|Financing
|$1,829
|$1,471
|$1,089
|$681
|$245
|$5,314
|Depreciation
|$9,926
|$2,286
|$2,163
|$2,535
|$2,401
|$19,311
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,745
|$7,548
|$7,300
|$9,557
|$9,358
|$50,508
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Equinox SUV Premier 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$987
|$1,021
|$1,057
|$1,094
|$1,132
|$5,291
|Maintenance
|$661
|$1,018
|$977
|$2,846
|$2,895
|$8,397
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$207
|$495
|$720
|$1,423
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,668
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,895
|Financing
|$1,790
|$1,439
|$1,065
|$667
|$240
|$5,201
|Depreciation
|$9,715
|$2,237
|$2,117
|$2,481
|$2,350
|$18,900
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$8,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,389
|$7,387
|$7,144
|$9,354
|$9,159
|$49,433
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Equinox SUV L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$744
|$770
|$797
|$825
|$853
|$3,987
|Maintenance
|$498
|$768
|$736
|$2,144
|$2,182
|$6,328
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$156
|$373
|$543
|$1,072
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,257
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,428
|Financing
|$1,349
|$1,085
|$803
|$502
|$181
|$3,920
|Depreciation
|$7,322
|$1,686
|$1,595
|$1,870
|$1,771
|$14,244
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,351
|$5,567
|$5,384
|$7,049
|$6,902
|$37,254
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Equinox SUV LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,037
|$1,073
|$1,111
|$1,150
|$1,189
|$5,559
|Maintenance
|$695
|$1,070
|$1,027
|$2,990
|$3,042
|$8,823
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$218
|$521
|$757
|$1,495
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,753
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,991
|Financing
|$1,881
|$1,512
|$1,119
|$700
|$252
|$5,465
|Depreciation
|$10,208
|$2,350
|$2,224
|$2,607
|$2,469
|$19,859
|Fuel
|$1,647
|$1,697
|$1,749
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$8,748
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,220
|$7,762
|$7,507
|$9,828
|$9,624
|$51,940
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Equinox SUV Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$715
|$740
|$766
|$793
|$820
|$3,834
|Maintenance
|$479
|$738
|$708
|$2,062
|$2,098
|$6,085
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$150
|$359
|$522
|$1,031
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,209
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,373
|Financing
|$1,297
|$1,043
|$772
|$483
|$174
|$3,769
|Depreciation
|$7,040
|$1,621
|$1,534
|$1,798
|$1,703
|$13,696
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,876
|$5,353
|$5,177
|$6,778
|$6,637
|$35,821
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Equinox SUV LT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$808
|$836
|$866
|$896
|$927
|$4,332
|Maintenance
|$541
|$834
|$800
|$2,330
|$2,371
|$6,876
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$169
|$406
|$590
|$1,165
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,366
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,551
|Financing
|$1,466
|$1,179
|$872
|$546
|$197
|$4,259
|Depreciation
|$7,955
|$1,832
|$1,733
|$2,032
|$1,924
|$15,476
|Fuel
|$1,284
|$1,322
|$1,363
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$6,817
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,420
|$6,049
|$5,850
|$7,659
|$7,500
|$40,478
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Equinox SUV LT 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$887
|$918
|$950
|$983
|$1,017
|$4,754
|Maintenance
|$594
|$915
|$878
|$2,557
|$2,602
|$7,545
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$186
|$445
|$647
|$1,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,499
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,703
|Financing
|$1,608
|$1,293
|$957
|$599
|$216
|$4,674
|Depreciation
|$8,730
|$2,010
|$1,902
|$2,230
|$2,112
|$16,983
|Fuel
|$1,409
|$1,451
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$7,481
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,726
|$6,638
|$6,419
|$8,405
|$8,230
|$44,418
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Equinox SUV Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$851
|$881
|$912
|$944
|$976
|$4,562
|Maintenance
|$570
|$878
|$843
|$2,454
|$2,497
|$7,241
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$179
|$427
|$621
|$1,227
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,439
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,634
|Financing
|$1,543
|$1,241
|$919
|$575
|$207
|$4,485
|Depreciation
|$8,378
|$1,929
|$1,825
|$2,140
|$2,027
|$16,298
|Fuel
|$1,352
|$1,392
|$1,435
|$1,478
|$1,522
|$7,179
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,132
|$6,370
|$6,161
|$8,066
|$7,898
|$42,627
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Equinox SUV Premier 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$944
|$977
|$1,011
|$1,047
|$1,082
|$5,061
|Maintenance
|$632
|$974
|$935
|$2,722
|$2,769
|$8,032
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$198
|$474
|$689
|$1,361
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,596
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,812
|Financing
|$1,712
|$1,377
|$1,019
|$638
|$230
|$4,975
|Depreciation
|$9,293
|$2,140
|$2,025
|$2,373
|$2,248
|$18,079
|Fuel
|$1,500
|$1,544
|$1,592
|$1,639
|$1,688
|$7,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,676
|$7,066
|$6,834
|$8,947
|$8,761
|$47,284
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Equinox SUV LS 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$930
|$962
|$996
|$1,031
|$1,066
|$4,984
|Maintenance
|$623
|$959
|$920
|$2,681
|$2,727
|$7,911
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$195
|$467
|$679
|$1,340
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,572
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,785
|Financing
|$1,686
|$1,356
|$1,004
|$628
|$226
|$4,900
|Depreciation
|$9,152
|$2,107
|$1,994
|$2,337
|$2,214
|$17,805
|Fuel
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,663
|$7,843
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,439
|$6,959
|$6,730
|$8,811
|$8,628
|$46,567
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Equinox SUV LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$887
|$918
|$950
|$983
|$1,017
|$4,754
|Maintenance
|$594
|$915
|$878
|$2,557
|$2,602
|$7,545
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$186
|$445
|$647
|$1,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,499
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,703
|Financing
|$1,608
|$1,293
|$957
|$599
|$216
|$4,674
|Depreciation
|$8,730
|$2,010
|$1,902
|$2,230
|$2,112
|$16,983
|Fuel
|$1,409
|$1,451
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$7,481
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,726
|$6,638
|$6,419
|$8,405
|$8,230
|$44,418
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Equinox SUV Premier 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$758
|$784
|$812
|$841
|$869
|$4,064
|Maintenance
|$508
|$782
|$750
|$2,186
|$2,224
|$6,450
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$159
|$381
|$553
|$1,093
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,282
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,455
|Financing
|$1,375
|$1,106
|$818
|$512
|$184
|$3,995
|Depreciation
|$7,462
|$1,718
|$1,626
|$1,906
|$1,805
|$14,518
|Fuel
|$1,204
|$1,240
|$1,278
|$1,317
|$1,356
|$6,395
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,589
|$5,674
|$5,488
|$7,185
|$7,035
|$37,970
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Equinox SUV LT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$715
|$740
|$766
|$793
|$820
|$3,834
|Maintenance
|$479
|$738
|$708
|$2,062
|$2,098
|$6,085
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$150
|$359
|$522
|$1,031
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,209
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,373
|Financing
|$1,297
|$1,043
|$772
|$483
|$174
|$3,769
|Depreciation
|$7,040
|$1,621
|$1,534
|$1,798
|$1,703
|$13,696
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,876
|$5,353
|$5,177
|$6,778
|$6,637
|$35,821
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Equinox SUV LT Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$879
|$910
|$942
|$975
|$1,009
|$4,716
|Maintenance
|$589
|$908
|$871
|$2,536
|$2,581
|$7,485
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$185
|$442
|$642
|$1,268
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,487
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,689
|Financing
|$1,595
|$1,283
|$950
|$594
|$214
|$4,636
|Depreciation
|$8,659
|$1,994
|$1,887
|$2,212
|$2,095
|$16,846
|Fuel
|$1,397
|$1,439
|$1,483
|$1,528
|$1,573
|$7,421
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,607
|$6,584
|$6,368
|$8,337
|$8,164
|$44,060
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Equinox SUV LT Fleet 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$801
|$829
|$858
|$888
|$918
|$4,294
|Maintenance
|$536
|$827
|$793
|$2,309
|$2,350
|$6,815
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$168
|$402
|$585
|$1,155
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,354
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,538
|Financing
|$1,453
|$1,168
|$865
|$541
|$195
|$4,221
|Depreciation
|$7,885
|$1,816
|$1,718
|$2,014
|$1,907
|$15,340
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,351
|$1,391
|$1,432
|$6,757
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,301
|$5,995
|$5,798
|$7,591
|$7,433
|$40,120
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Equinox
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox in Virginia is:not available
