Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel Consumer Reviews

2000 miles later Mike Coleman , 09/21/2018 Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) 74 of 75 people found this review helpful So, I wrote a review on this Equinox about 2 weeks after i owned it. Now, after a few road trips and a bit of long distance driving, I am ready to give a more in depth review. Firstly, The navigation interface is very frustrating. Very cluttered and most often in rural areas cannot find the address you are searching for. Luckily, Android auto with google maps makes it a mute matter. Secondly, My god those vented/heated seats are amazing! On a 4 hour drive to Vermont, they were very much the hero and highlight of the trip. Thirdly, that fuel mileage is awesome! over 530 miles to a tank. I was just laughing on the highway watching the remaining mileage go up and up as i drove on the highway. Just spectacular! Other highlights to be noted were the driving lights have great distance, the Bluetooth calling is crystal clear due to the 4 microphones, the bose audio makes great sound, and the layout of the car apps are a breeze. I do say that there is a bit of road noise (those are the tires,not the cars fault), the auto engine stop is annoying at times in city driving (put it into L6 to bypass this issue) and the lane assist isn't as aggressive as i was told it would be. But hey, those are not deal breakers. All in all I am loving this SUV. The handling is mint, the diesel noise is almost non existent, and the interior is very comfy. If you want a long distance family cruiser...this is your rig. **Note: I also have the "3" as the first digit in my VIN so that might be why mine is a great runner. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2018 Chevy Equinox Diesel TJ13 , 09/06/2018 LT 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) 63 of 69 people found this review helpful I went from driving a 2014 Chevy Sonci RS Hatchback to a 2018 Chevy Equinox Diesel. I decided on diesel due to the MPG, and the amount of driving I do daily. This car has been great. I am getting 40+ combined MPG. I have put 8000 miles on this car in 4 months. My only complaint is that it never ReGened. I got an error message the my engine power has been reduced ( can't go above 20 MPH) and then the check engine light came on with the message that it was trying to ReGen. Vehicle cannot regen under 35 MPH. Car was continuously driven until the Regen message went away but engine power did not resume and check engine light was still on. Took car to dealership, again only 4 months old. They had to do a manual regen, change out the DEF fluid, and replace a sensor. Tried to tell me that I stopped in the middle of the regen hense messed it up. This is not true. The dealership also let it slip that while the car is regenning, you will get no notification. So how am I supposed to know to keep driving? I can't do something that i don't know if happening. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Really like this car Hatcher , 07/23/2018 Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) 23 of 25 people found this review helpful I liked our 2017 ford Escape SE with the 2.0 which had amazing power but this new Equinox gets way more compliments. People really like the interior with the two tone black and tan leather. The Diesel is a bit spendy and hard to find but on the way home from the the dealer we averaged 46 mpg on the highway which is kinda insane for a big comfortable all wheel drive cross over. We buy a new car every couple years both foreign and domestic cars at around the the mid 30’s price range and I have to say this has been one of my all time favorites. Great Car!! Update: We now have 23,000 trouble free miles on it after purchasing new. It has been a great car in the snow. It has gotten better fuel economy. On the highway we often get over 40 mpg with the diesel. We have gotten many compliments on it. I highly recommend the purchase of one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love the Diesel JK , 08/15/2018 Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) 21 of 23 people found this review helpful We wanted to add an extra car that we could take on longer trips and haul 4 people with luggage. We originally looked at sedans. Then we saw that Chevrolet was offering an Equinox with a diesel engine. I've been a diesel fan since we lived in Europe 20 years ago. Once we saw the Premier version of the Equinox and the estimated fuel economy, we were sold. We've had the vehicle for 10 months. It's been to Florida once and several 400+ mile trips. The fit and finish are excellent. It's comfortable for long trips. The panoramic sun roof is outstanding. Acceleration off the line is OK but I tend to feather the throttle a bit to help fuel economy. Once it's up to speed, the outstanding torque takes over and it just goes. Overall fuel economy has been in the low 40's. Diesel fuel costs a bit more but in our area, it generally stays around $3/gal. Gasoline has more cost fluctuation but it seems to be around 10% less than diesel. Considering that we're getting probably 20-40% better fuel economy, we're making out! Report Abuse