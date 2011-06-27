  1. Home
Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Equinox
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,790
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,790
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,790
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)376.0/526.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,790
Torque172 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 6700 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,790
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,790
Driver Confidence Package IIyes
Driver Confidence Packageyes
Trailering Equipment Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Enhanced Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,790
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,790
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,790
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,790
Universal Tablet Holdersyes
Cargo Area Close-Out Panelyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Black All-Weather Rear Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,790
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,790
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,790
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room51.1 in.
Rear leg room39.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,790
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Front & Rear Custom Molded Splash Guardsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Wheel Locksyes
Black Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Front Illuminated Door Sill Platesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,790
Maximum cargo capacity63.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4007 lbs.
Gross weight5070 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach14.8 degrees
Maximum payload1063 lbs.
Angle of departure23.2 degrees
Length187.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height69.3 in.
EPA interior volume131.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.5 in.
Width72.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,790
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Black
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Siren Red Tintcoat
  • Patriot Blue Metallic
  • Blue Velvet Metallic
  • Nightfall Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Saddle Up/Jet Black, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Light Titanium/Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,790
P235/55R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,790
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,790
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
