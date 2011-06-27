  1. Home
Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,920
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)413.6/601.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque172 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 6700 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Trailering Equipment Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
Pioneer premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
250 watts stereo outputyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Area Close-Out Panelyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Color Touch Navigation w/Chevrolet MyLinkyes
Black All-Weather Rear Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room51.1 in.
Rear leg room39.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
19" Chrome-Clad Aluminum Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Front & Rear Custom Molded Splash Guardsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Black Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Front Illuminated Door Sill Platesyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity63.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3829 lbs.
Gross weight4960 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach14.8 degrees
Maximum payload1131 lbs.
Angle of departure23.2 degrees
Length187.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height69.3 in.
EPA interior volume130.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.5 in.
Width72.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sea Grass Metallic
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Blue Velvet Metallic
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Silver Topaz Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Summit White
  • Black
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Black Granite Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Brownstone/Jet Black, leather
  • Light Titanium/Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
P235/55R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
