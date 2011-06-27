Used 2009 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,140
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,140
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,140
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340/480 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,140
Torque210 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle41.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,140
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,140
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
Pioneer premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
180-watt audio outputyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,140
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,140
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,140
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,140
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.9 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room51.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,140
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,140
Front track61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3699 lbs.
Gross weight5070 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach23.1 degrees
Maximum payload1329 lbs.
Angle of departure33.4 degrees
Length188.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height69.3 in.
Wheel base112.5 in.
Width71.4 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,140
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Cyber Gray Metallic
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Deep Ruby Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Light Cashmere, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,140
chrome alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P235/60R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,140
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,140
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
