Used 2008 Chevrolet Equinox Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,740
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)256/384 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2300 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower264 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle41.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.9 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room51.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity67.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3915 lbs.
Gross weight5115 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach14.9 degrees
Maximum payload1000 lbs.
Angle of departure21.7 degrees
Length188.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.6 in.
Height65.7 in.
Wheel base112.5 in.
Width71.4 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Granite Gray Metallic
  • Deep Ruby Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, cloth
Tires & Wheels
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/50R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
