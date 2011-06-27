  1. Home
Used 2008 Chevrolet Equinox LT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,905
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,905
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,905
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340/480 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,905
Torque210 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle41.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,905
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,905
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,905
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,905
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,905
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,905
premium clothyes
Front head room40.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room51.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,905
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,905
Front track61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity67.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3699 lbs.
Gross weight5070 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach23.1 degrees
Maximum payload1329 lbs.
Angle of departure33.4 degrees
Length188.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height69.3 in.
Wheel base112.5 in.
Width71.4 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,905
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Granite Gray Metallic
  • Deep Ruby Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Golden Teal Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Dark Gray, premium cloth
  • Light Cashmere, leather
  • Light Cashmere, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,905
All season tiresyes
P235/65R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,905
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,905
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
