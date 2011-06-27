  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Equinox
  4. Used 2008 Chevrolet Equinox
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Chevrolet Equinox LS Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Equinox
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,660
See Equinox Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,660
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,660
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272/384 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,660
Torque210 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle41.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,660
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,660
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,660
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,660
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,660
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,660
Front head room40.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room51.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,660
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,660
Front track61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity67.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3829 lbs.
Gross weight5070 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach23.1 degrees
Maximum payload1188 lbs.
Angle of departure33.4 degrees
Length188.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height69.3 in.
Wheel base112.5 in.
Width71.4 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,660
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Golden Teal Metallic
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Granite Gray Metallic
  • Deep Ruby Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Gray, cloth
  • Light Cashmere, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,660
All season tiresyes
P235/65R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,660
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,660
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Equinox Inventory

Related Used 2008 Chevrolet Equinox LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles