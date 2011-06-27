  1. Home
Used 2005 Chevrolet Equinox LS Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,295
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,295
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289/391 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Torque210 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle41.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,295
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,295
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,295
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,295
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Front head room40.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Front track61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3776 lbs.
Gross weight5070 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.2 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1157 lbs.
Length188.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height69.3 in.
Wheel base112.5 in.
Width71.4 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Meander Green Metallic
  • Salsa Red Metallic
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Black
  • Fusion Orange Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray
  • Light Cashmere
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,295
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P235/65R16 tiresyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,295
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
