  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Cruze
  4. Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Cruze
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,795
See Cruze Inventory
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG37
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,795
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,795
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/52 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/702.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG37
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,795
Torque240 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
direct injection (diesel)yes
Horsepower137 hp @ 3750 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,795
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,795
Leather Packageyes
Portable Media Connectivity Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,795
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,795
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,795
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,795
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Stainless Steel Door Sill Platesyes
Illuminated Door Sill Platesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,795
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,795
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room54.9 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,795
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.2 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,795
Front License Plate Bracketyes
17" Aluminum Wheels w/Tiresyes
Ground Effects Packageyes
Custom Molded Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Bright Chrome Accent Grilleyes
Wheel Locksyes
Flushmount Rear Spoileryes
Black Bowtieyes
Chrome Appearance Packageyes
Painted Body-Side Moldingsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,795
Height57.4 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Length183.7 in.
Width70.5 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.9 cu.ft.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,795
Exterior Colors
  • Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Red Hot
  • Summit White
  • Kinetic Blue Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Pepperdust Metallic
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Dark Atmosphere/Medium Atmosphere, cloth
  • Dark Atmosphere/Medium Atmosphere, leather
  • Jet Black, cloth
  • Jet Black/Kalahari, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,795
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
205/55R16 tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,795
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,795
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Cruze Inventory

Related Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles