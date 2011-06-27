Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel Consumer Reviews

Lemon ... fresh out of GM factory JM , 03/05/2019 LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) 26 of 31 people found this review helpful This is an brief overview of my experience with my Chevrolet and with General Motors in the last year. Back in early 2018, I chose to trust GM and factory ordered a new Cruze ... and since the day following delivery, I started facing malfunctions with that vehicle, which accumulated and escalated ever since, despite dealership service departments’ best efforts and multiple part replacements. - basics : 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT 6M Diesel, delivered 15 Feb 2018. - malfunctions : since delivery ... blank dashboard, misfiring engine (for several months), diesel particulate filter regeneration failures (occurrences seem to happen randomly, and are still unexplained by GM), multiple vehicle “alerts” (over 25 check engine light / OnStar error code occurences). Initial delivery was delayed by weeks since vehicle inspection had revealed malfunctions that needed to be fixed. - remediation : all these malfunctions resulted in at least eight specific trips (often multi-day) to my dealership service department (obviously not including standard maintenance), and multiple part replacements (including EGR valve and fuel injectors - some taking well over a month to reach the dealership). Pointing out my vehicle does not live up to the most basic expectations one could reasonably have with a new car, I have given GM ample time and opportunities (through their standard “Customer Care” and escalation processes) to offer a reasonable resolution. Their response is there is no “lemon law” in Canada, and they have been diligent in dealing with these issues according to the warranty terms. As a conclusion, the accumulation and escalation of technical issues with my vehicle would have led me to recommend against similar engine (1.6 diesel) vehicles (current generation Cruze, Equinox and Terrain). General Motors blatant refusal to stand by their product and reputation now leads me to recommend against any of their products. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Grocery Getter Joshua Sanborn , 05/15/2019 LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have owned my 6 speed standard diesel cruze for about a year/25000 miles. I have tracked my mileage, and have recorded when I have needed to add my cow piss. (It's true...that's what exhaust fluid is.) I live in New Hampshire where the weather can very from -20 to 100F. I average about 49 mpg during the summer, and 46 mpg during the winter. The change in mpg was sudden in both directions, which leads me to believe it was the fuel. I need to refill the exhaust fluid every 5000 miles or so. That process is annoying mostly due to having to dispose of the container afterwards. Plus they tend to drip. I'm 6'4" 250 pounds with an athletic build. The driver seat is comfortable for me, but no other seat in the car is comfortable. They don't lower so my head is in the ceiling. Technology is my complaint. I personally don't want a car to drive for me. You can't completely shut off the traction or stability control. When the weather is bad I prefer them off completely. I have had bad experiences with technology causing big problems during dangerous situations. (Sometimes it is necessary to drive sideways...) I have also experienced in the Cruze, the brakes remaining on a good second or so after I removed my foot from the break pedal. I was avoiding a deer. I will not be buying another car if I can't completely turn off ALL computer aids. Lastly, the back up camera is far too bright at night. (Probably because my car is white.) in any case it's blindingly bright, again I wish I could turn it off.

Cruzin For A Bruizin Mark Lakie , 10/25/2019 LT 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought my diesel Cruze new last year. Got 20k miles on it. Two months ago, my power was reduced to half because of emission and particulates in filter issues. Very inconvenient being I was traveling through another state. Got home and had it serviced. Two months later, same thing. Very dangerous to have your "new" vehicle stall to 60 mph on an Interstate while traffic is flying by doing 80+. But some brainiac engineers thought its a good idea to risk peoples lives because of retarded software programming telling a mechanically sound vehicle to power down to force owners to attend to not so important repairs. Can't imagine the chaos that's coming down the pike when the warranty expires. Called GM while traveling to get help. Spoke to a Chinese woman named Mira who kindly made an appointment for me several weeks later. But It would have to be towed to the nearest dealership with me flipping the bill of getting back home. Long short of it is I drove several hundred miles through back roads to get back home. This car is totally undependable for long distance trips. This over engineering has ruined what otherwise could have been a great car. Buyer Beware!