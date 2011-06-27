Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG34
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/40 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)411.0/548.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.7 gal.
Combined MPG34
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque177 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size1.4 l
Horsepower153 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Portable Media Connectivity Packageyes
Ground Effects Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Stainless Steel Door Sill Platesyes
Illuminated Door Sill Platesyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.9 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Front Fog Lamp Kityes
17" Aluminum Wheels w/Tiresyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Custom Molded Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Bright Chrome Accent Grilleyes
Wheel Locksyes
Flushmount Rear Spoileryes
Chrome Appearance Packageyes
Black Bowtieyes
Painted Body-Side Moldingsyes
Measurements
Length183.7 in.
Curb weight2870 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Height57.4 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Red Hot
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, cloth
  • Dark Atmosphere/Medium Atmosphere, cloth
Tires & Wheels
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
195/65R15 tiresyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
