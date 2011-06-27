Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze L Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,975
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,975
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,975
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)383.6/534.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.7 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,975
Torque177 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size1.4 l
Horsepower153 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,975
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,975
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,975
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,975
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,975
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,975
Front head room38.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.9 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,975
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$16,975
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,975
Length183.7 in.
Curb weight2835 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Height57.4 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,975
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Silver Ice Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,975
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
195/65R15 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,975
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,975
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Shop used vehicles in your area

