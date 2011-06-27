Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Sedan Consumer Reviews
Just bought a new 2017 Chevy Cruze LT
After being in a 2004 Toyota Corolla I took a leap of faith and went with a 2017 Chevy Cruze. I am very happy with my choice. I think the engine is peppy and has good acceleration. I don't understand why there are a few pro blogs and reviews that this engine is not strong enough. I test drove a few other cars like the new Civic, new 2016 Corolla, and an Elantra... This 1.4 Turbo engine deigned by GM is more than fine. Especially for an entry level price point. I am tall 6'3" and I weight 275... Yet I fit perfectly. I think this car is an excellent choice and I am glad I took it over the other competitors.
Pleasantly surprised!
I got my GM Certified Pre-Owned 2017 Cruze Premier with only 15k miles on it. I went with the intention of buying a Malibu, but after driving the Cruze I was so pleasantly surprised, I bought it instead of the Malibu. I have only put on a little over 1000 miles in the few weeks I've owned it, but it has not disappointed. I drive 100+ miles round trip 2-3 days per week for work, through moderate rush hour traffic (so no using cruise control, and some slow downs and stop-and-go traffic), and the seat comfort and ride quality have been great. I wish in the Premier at least there was adjustable lumbar support, but the seats are plenty comfortable anyway, so no big deal. The Bluetooth, Android Auto, SiriusXM, voice recognition, etc, all work flawlessly without any hiccups. Climate controls are simple to use. Performance wise, I'm not sure what the deal is with Edmund's review. Most other review sites put the 0-60 around 8.0 seconds, some even under 8.0 seconds. I would agree with those test results. The 1.4L turbo has plenty of pep. Merging and passing on the freeway is easy. Plenty of instant torque down low in the RPM's. I had driven a 2016 2.0L Mazda 3i before buying the Cruze, and in daily driving, the Cruze is way more peppy. The Mazda had to get the revs up before it had any power. Gas mileage for me has been a little over 33 combined, based on miles divided by gallons @ fill ups. The trip computer says about 35 combined, I've had it read as high as 42 in highway driving. My driving is about 50/50 highway/city. But my highway driving often includes some rush-hour traffic, so it isn't pure highway cruising. I agree that the engine start-stop feature should have a turn-off. But if I'm in traffic and I don't want it to stop, I simply shift down from D into L, which disables the auto-stop feature. Overall, I'm very satisfied with the my purchase. We'll see how long-term reliability is, but so far I'm pleased with every other aspect of the car. Update at 33k miles: Still completely satisfied with this car. Zero problems or repairs. I think I like the car better now than when I bought it.
70 year old great granny with a 2017 Premier Rally
I am really having a ball driving this car as I have been very conservative with previous rides - been driving Chevrolet products exclusively since my first 1972 Chevette. The only 2 problems I find with the car is the rear/side visibility when merging into traffic. I am only 5' tall and look around as best I can, cross my fingers and go for it. So far, so good. I also find the vehicle lacking in electronic connections. Despite my age I am a techie and have several items to plug in - dash cam, laptop, etc., and the car just doesn't have the capacity to utilize all I'd like to.
Great change from a foreign to a domestic
When I compared this vehicle to the foreign cars that I owned in the past, it was more superior in ride, technology system integration, price, interior/ exterior design and safety. American made cars have come a long way, I thought I would never own one, I had always owned foreign cars had three (3) Nissans, and four (4) Mercedes. This car provides great use for my business when I am away from the office; I am always connected to the internet.
The Perfect College Car
I had a great experience with my 2014 Cruze so I did not hesitate to lease the 2017 once my current lease expired. The new and improved Cruze is just that in every conceivable way. Handling, safety, appearance, technology, visibility, fuel efficiency and rear seat room have all been improved. It is the perfect vehicle to take me back and forth from school. Don't let the start/stop technology get you nervous. If I didn't look for it, I wouldn't even know that the engine was turning off as I stopped at a red light. It's a seamless transition as the engine instantly starts the moment that begin to take my foot off the brake. There is no lag and no hesitation. The kinetic blue with the RS package looks great and the Apple Car Play works perfectly with my phone. It was between this and a Civic and this car looked better, offered more and the dealership closed the deal with a great offer.
