Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel Consumer Reviews
52 MPG HA!! (try closer to 60 on the highway)
Well, the EPA says it's rated at 52 mpg highway and 30 city. I don't do that much city driving, but in the month that I've had it, I've put over 5000 miles on it (Sacramento CA to Williston ND and back, with another trip back to Williston. (I'll be doing that once a month) If you keep the speed under 70, on flat ground it easily averages 65 mpg, and at 85 mph it's averaging about 50. The only thing holding you back from hour after hour of driving is having to use the restroom, the car is more than willing to keep on going. It's been 100% reliable in the time that I've had it and a while it doesn't have a built in navigation system, the Android Auto is as good or better than any OEM navigation system I've used (it uses Google Maps, displayed on the 7" center screen)
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Perfect car for the Hwy
Very quick acceleration at low speeds due to higher torque from the diesel engine. If your not careful you will peel out. This car goes right up steep hills without slowing down. I average 44-50 mpg. If you do alot of city driving wou will get 40-44mpg if you are mostly driving on the hwy you will get 48-52 depending on traffic. Requires Diesel exaust fluid— 2.5 gallons at walm____ runs 7$ and will get you around 2,500 miles.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great mpg, great interior, fun to drive. (Manual)
52 mpg highway is a little low. Just did a 700 mile trip going 70mph for most of the trip and the car's computer told me I got 58 for the trip and my fuel app told me i got 62 mpg. 52 mpg is if your going around 80 mph. Maybe closer to 48-50 mpg if you typically drive in the mid to upper 80s. I have the cloth interior and I think it's great. Had a couple of spills and it cleaned up easily. As far as get up and go,, it's fairly quick for such great mpg's. I find myself peeling out if i really need to get on it and i've never felt it lag. Most disappointing thing for me is that it's not rated to tow. Would probably never use it but it's nice to think i could pull a small trailer for a long trip if i needed.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
All good
I bought this 2017 Chevy Cruz diesel and June 2017. Right now I have approximately 45,000 miles on it and it is now been in the shop once for anything other than service. While driving the fuel mileage is 44 to 48 mpg and highway 62 to 65 mpg and I had a high of 71.2 mpg when I really drove easy. All hand figured not computer. The car is very quick for size and will squeal the tires from a dead stop. It is also so quiet that if I don’t tell anyone nobody knows it’s a diesel. I have never purchased a car or pick up from any company where the fuel mileage far exceeds what the window sticker says.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love the Turbo Diesel 6 Speed Manual
If you are looking to replace that Diesel Jetta. Take a look at this. Its a lot of fun to drive, and the standard package gives you everything you would want, except an automatic rear view mirror. The gas mileage has been incredible. You can average 50 MPG on the highway on long trips, and get 30+ on mixed driving. The engine has a lot of torque, and the shift on the manual 6 speed is crisp and a lot of fun to drive. Build quality up to this point has been great. No rattles like I have seen in the Toyota Corolla (Rented one, and I couldn't wait to bring it back.) The steering is responsive and pulling out of curves while entering and exiting the the highway is a lot of fun. I would buy another one of these in a heart beat.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Cruze
Related Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner