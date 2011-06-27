  1. Home
Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel Consumer Reviews

52 MPG HA!! (try closer to 60 on the highway)

Rexford L, 08/24/2017
LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
Well, the EPA says it's rated at 52 mpg highway and 30 city. I don't do that much city driving, but in the month that I've had it, I've put over 5000 miles on it (Sacramento CA to Williston ND and back, with another trip back to Williston. (I'll be doing that once a month) If you keep the speed under 70, on flat ground it easily averages 65 mpg, and at 85 mph it's averaging about 50. The only thing holding you back from hour after hour of driving is having to use the restroom, the car is more than willing to keep on going. It's been 100% reliable in the time that I've had it and a while it doesn't have a built in navigation system, the Android Auto is as good or better than any OEM navigation system I've used (it uses Google Maps, displayed on the 7" center screen)

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Perfect car for the Hwy

Bryce, 01/11/2018
LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A)
Very quick acceleration at low speeds due to higher torque from the diesel engine. If your not careful you will peel out. This car goes right up steep hills without slowing down. I average 44-50 mpg. If you do alot of city driving wou will get 40-44mpg if you are mostly driving on the hwy you will get 48-52 depending on traffic. Requires Diesel exaust fluid— 2.5 gallons at walm____ runs 7$ and will get you around 2,500 miles.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great mpg, great interior, fun to drive. (Manual)

cruzedriver, 07/07/2019
LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
52 mpg highway is a little low. Just did a 700 mile trip going 70mph for most of the trip and the car's computer told me I got 58 for the trip and my fuel app told me i got 62 mpg. 52 mpg is if your going around 80 mph. Maybe closer to 48-50 mpg if you typically drive in the mid to upper 80s. I have the cloth interior and I think it's great. Had a couple of spills and it cleaned up easily. As far as get up and go,, it's fairly quick for such great mpg's. I find myself peeling out if i really need to get on it and i've never felt it lag. Most disappointing thing for me is that it's not rated to tow. Would probably never use it but it's nice to think i could pull a small trailer for a long trip if i needed.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
All good

Tim Foster, 06/29/2019
LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
I bought this 2017 Chevy Cruz diesel and June 2017. Right now I have approximately 45,000 miles on it and it is now been in the shop once for anything other than service. While driving the fuel mileage is 44 to 48 mpg and highway 62 to 65 mpg and I had a high of 71.2 mpg when I really drove easy. All hand figured not computer. The car is very quick for size and will squeal the tires from a dead stop. It is also so quiet that if I don’t tell anyone nobody knows it’s a diesel. I have never purchased a car or pick up from any company where the fuel mileage far exceeds what the window sticker says.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Love the Turbo Diesel 6 Speed Manual

Ken D, 07/09/2018
LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
If you are looking to replace that Diesel Jetta. Take a look at this. Its a lot of fun to drive, and the standard package gives you everything you would want, except an automatic rear view mirror. The gas mileage has been incredible. You can average 50 MPG on the highway on long trips, and get 30+ on mixed driving. The engine has a lot of torque, and the shift on the manual 6 speed is crisp and a lot of fun to drive. Build quality up to this point has been great. No rattles like I have seen in the Toyota Corolla (Rented one, and I couldn't wait to bring it back.) The steering is responsive and pulling out of curves while entering and exiting the the highway is a lot of fun. I would buy another one of these in a heart beat.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
