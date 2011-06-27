Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great everyday driver, with style!
I bought this car for my wife. She didn't think that she would like a small car coming away from a Nissan Armada; let me tell you she was wrong, can't her out of it. The car looks small in stature but interior has good spacing and a large trunk for a small vehicle. The car handles very firm but is really fun and comfortable. We have owned an Audi A4 1.8 turbo a while back and it handles just like it, very predictable and hugs the road. The ride is smooth and bumps are effortless. The electronics inside the car are great for long trips or short work journeys. Let me be the first to admit we were going to opt out on the Mylink and the other, GET THEM YOU WONT REGRET IT!
Learn how to drive a manual
This month I purchased a gas Cruze Eco with the six speed manual. I just filled up the tank and checked the gas mileage. I got 39 mpg! That was all around driving, although the majority was highway. Then I drove 98 miles all highway at 62 mph, twice aggressively passing and negotiating some hills. I filled up and it only took 2 gallons! 49 mpg! I am very happy so far. It handles well and isn't underpowered. My 2004 impala 3.8 which I traded in for this had a better ride and more passing power, but I don't think I lost much in these areas. I am very happy. My advice: learn how to use a manual:>)
Hands down-- Great car
Over the past 10 years have driven the Mazda 3, and some assorted european models overseas. Test drove the Focus and the Cruze this go-round and like the Handling is superb, shifting (manual) is a breeze -- lot's of getup and go with the turbo.... great gas mileage. Recommend getting some blind spot sticker mirrors for your side mirrors if you do a lot of city driving... they only cost 99 cents and help out a lot as the side mirrors aren't as big as the focus. Pros: No road noise even at highway speeds. 5 star safety (10 airbags). Comfortable, smooth ride all around (if you don't believe it read kelly blue book review). CONS: Brakes are not as tight as Ford. immediately.
A Car You Can Trust!
I purchased my 2014 Cruze as a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle with 5,800 miles on the clock. I'm happy to say I'm nothing but satisfied with the car. It does exactly what it was meant to do. It's affordable, reliable, efficient, and is equipped with enough technology for the average person to be happy. It's not overly flashy, or trying too hard like some of the foreign mid-sizers. It's just an honest, handsome, well proportioned little car. I average 32-33 mix of city and highway. Haven't had a single mechanical issue yet. But what about safety you ask? I sold these for over a year and heard horrendous accident stories. Not a single injury. It does what it says, and it does it well.
2014 Chevy Cruze 2LT RS
I bought this car certified preowned with 24k on it. I have only had it for 3 months and now have close to 32k on her. Gas mileage is impeccable! I was driving 84 miles round trip to work 5 days a week and only having to fill up once! I love the control and the quality of this car. It's my first car I've bought on my own and I couldn't have made a better choice. I love the TPMS and the oil percentage. Take off and braking are awesome. Almost had an accident last week on the interstate and she went from 70 to 0 without locking the brakes! Overall I would recommend this car to anyone looking for something to commute in. Not to mention it is very fun to drive! And the heated leather seats are amazing when it's been a long day at work! Update: I've now had this car for close to a year and I'm up to 46k on the odometer, nothing but routine maintenance has been needed, and I have decided I will not be getting rid of it until I absolutely have to! This is my baby. A lot of bang for the buck I'd say! Only downside I've noticed is the acceleration being slower when the air is on but that's normal! I love this car and everything about it!
