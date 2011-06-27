  1. Home
Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LS Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Cruze
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,130
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,130
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,130
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/561.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,130
Torque125 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle35.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,130
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$17,130
Chrome Appearance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,130
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,130
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,130
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,130
Smoker's Packageyes
Illuminated Door Sill Platesyes
Cruise Control Accessory Kityes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Chrome Door Sill Platesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,130
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,130
premium clothyes
Front head room39.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,130
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,130
Front Fog Lamp Kityes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Custom Molded Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Flush-Mount Rear Spoileryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,130
Front track60.7 in.
Length181.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3093 lbs.
Gross weight4321 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume109.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.7 in.
Width70.7 in.
Rear track61.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,130
Exterior Colors
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Atlantis Blue Metallic
  • Autumn Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Cyber Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Blue Topaz Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/Medium Titanium, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,130
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/60R16 tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,130
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,130
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
