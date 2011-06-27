Used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze Sedan Consumer Reviews

Uber driver gives thumbs up James Keen , 11/21/2015 LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) 70 of 73 people found this review helpful All though built for a 19 year old college girl, my 240 lb 5'10" frame rides well in it. I purchased the car in January of 2013. As of November 21, 2015 I have logged over 63,000 miles. This car is the 1.8 liter mated to the 6-speed manual tranny. I log every fuel up utilizing the gas tracker app available on iTunes. Average is 30.5 MPG and I am not the most conservative driver. Only mechanical issue I have encountered was a broken thermostat housing and thermostat. The issue was covered under warranty. Car rides well and handles very well. It is under powered but expected with only 138 horsepower. I recently began driving for Uber. I have received a ton of compliments on the car. The 6-speed manual tranny is a real conversation starter. This is the base model and does not have blue tooth or cruise control. The stereo is somewhat inadequate. It is difficult to hear stereo with the windows down and only having 6 pre-set stations really blows. The car is silver ice and the windows are tinted as dark as the law will allow. It looks brand new. Something very remarkable is that I still have the original tires. Firestone FR710. Over 63K miles and still a good ways away from the tread ware indicator. I would recommend this car to anyone.....Most notable downside is resale value Update 5/22/16 79,000. Finally put new tires on it at 70,000 miles. Car is still performing as expected with no issues. Update 5/23/17 mileage 97,000. No mechanical issues at all. This past year I've changed the oil and rotated the tires every 5k miles. No other maintenance performed. I have experienced a vibration during heavy braking so I'll have the brakes checked at my 100k oil change. 11/24/19 update 147,000 miles. PM’ed the timing belt at 100K The AC condenser went out at 140K. While at dealership they offered me $1,000 which was insulting. the car still operates as it did when new. I’m still averaging over 30mpg 6/1/2020 160,000. Car is holding up well. 32MPG on last fuel up. No issues. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great small car karl_swift , 04/28/2015 LT Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 29 of 30 people found this review helpful I use this car on a daily basis, for both city and highway driving. I average about 35 MPH, and the cruze does not use a drop on oil, between 6,000 mile changes. Most of my driving is highway in excess of 70 MPH. The vehicle currently has over 40,000, and i have no complaints. Report Abuse

This car is a nightmare a couple years in Steve , 12/18/2017 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful We ll not much to say but this car has problems, at 50,000 miles its all downhill from there. Camseals leaked, oil pan leaked, need new valve cover because the intake manifold has a check valve that goes bad which screws up the PVC system in this car. Transmission seal leaked at 77,000. Now at 97,000 miles and out of warranty for 3 months and need a new valve cover again, oil pan leaking again. Never in my life have I had a car that has had so many leaks and engine problems. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

CJ Cruze Eco Automatic cjcruze , 05/28/2012 34 of 36 people found this review helpful I have driven the Cruze 5000 miles since purchase in late Jan., 12. I am very pleased with the car. No problems on delivery or since then. The car is comfortable, quiet, and economical. I have had several Chevys over 45 years of driving. The Cruze is by far the best Chevy I have owned. Measured gas mileage (not computer based) is 38.5 in a mixture of urban, exurban, and interstate driving. I do drive carefully to achieve high mileage and rarely engage the turbo or exceed 65 mph. I would not hesitate to purchase another Cruze. Report Abuse