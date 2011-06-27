Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,425
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)374.4/561.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque148 lb-ft @ 1850 rpm
Base engine size1.4 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle35.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Connectivity Plus Cruise Packageyes
Driver Convenience Packageyes
RS Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Pioneer Premium 9-Speaker Systemyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Spare Tire and Wheel Not Desiredyes
16" 5-Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Compact Spare Tire and Wheelyes
Measurements
Front track60.7 in.
Length181.0 in.
Curb weight3102 lbs.
Gross weight4321 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume110.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.7 in.
Width70.7 in.
Rear track61.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Crystal Red Metallic Tintcoat
  • Taupe Gray Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, premium cloth
  • Jet Black/Sport Red, premium cloth
  • Medium Titanium, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P215/60R16 tiresyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
