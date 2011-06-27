  1. Home
Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited L Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Cruze Limited
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/561.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle35.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Length181.0 in.
Curb weight3084 lbs.
Gross weight4321 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume109.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.7 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/Medium Titanium, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P215/60R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
