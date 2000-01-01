Skip to main content
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Corvette
Overview
Starting MSRP
$118,850
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (city/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Engine
Base engine size5.5 L
CylindersV8
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower670 hp @ 8,400 rpm
Torque460 lb-ft @ 6,300 rpm
Valves32
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length184.6 in.
Overall width without mirrors79.7 in.
Height48.6 in.
Wheelbase107.2 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity12.6 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Flare Metallic
  • Black
  • White Pearl Metallic Tricoat
  • Elkhart Lake Blue Metallic
  • Caffeine Metallic
  • Accelerate Yellow Metallic
  • Hypersonic Gray Metallic
  • Amplify Orange Tintcoat
  • Arctic White
  • Carbon Flash Metallic
  • Ceramic Matrix Gray Metallic
  • Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat
  • Torch Red
  • Rapid Blue
Interior Colors
  • Adrenaline Red, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Adrenaline Red/Jet Black Seats, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Adrenaline Red/Jet Black Seats, premium leather
  • Tension/Twilight Blue Dipped, premium leather
  • Jet Black/Sky Cool Gray Seats, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Sky Cool Gray/Jet Black Seats, premium leather
  • Jet Black/Sky Cool Gray Seats, premium leather
  • Jet Black/Adrenaline Red Seats, premium leather
  • Adrenaline Red, premium leather
  • Jet Black, premium leather
  • Natural, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Jet Black, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Sky Cool Gray, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Sky Cool Gray/Jet Black Seats, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Jet Black/Adrenaline Red Seats, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Natural Dipped, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Natural Dipped, premium leather
  • Sky Cool Gray, premium leather
  • Natural, premium leather
  • Ceramic White w/Red Stitching, premium leather
  • Adrenaline Red Dipped, premium leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room37.9 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Premium leatheryes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8-way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Heated passenger seatyes
Ventilated driver seatyes
Ventilated passenger seatyes
Safety
Blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
14 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
Surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
12 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Power tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Front and rear view camerayes
Rear parking sensorsyes
Cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front cupholdersyes
Front door pocketsyes
Leather and carbon steering wheelyes
Heated steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Sun sensoryes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
21 x 13 in. wheelsyes
345/25R Z tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Concierge Serviceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
Front Lift Adjustable Height w/Memory +$2,595
Battery Protection Package +$100
4-Wheel Antilock Ceramic Disc Brakes +$8,495
Packages
Contoured Liner Protection Package +$335
Z07 Performance Package +$8,995
70th Anniversary Special Edition +$5,995
Jake C8.R Graphics Package +$995
Safety & Security Options
Highway Safety Kit +$130
First Aid Kit +$55
Roadside Safety Package +$175
Interior Options
Premium Carpeted Floor Mats w/Car Silhouette Logo +$260
Two-Tone Seats +$595
Custom-Made Personalized Plaque +$295
Custom Corvette Luggage +$1,495
Roof Panel Storage Pouch +$175
All-Weather Floor Liners w/Jake Logo +$205
Yellow Custom Leather Stitch +$495
Color Combination Override +$695
Custom Interior Trim and Seat Combination +$695
Competition Sport Bucket Seats +$500
Adrenaline Red Custom Leather Stitch +$495
Contoured Cargo Area Liners w/Jake Logo +$165
Orange Seat Belt Color +$495
Carbon Fiber and Sueded Microfiber-Wrapped Steering Wheel +$695
Carbon Fiber Interior Trim +$1,500
Tension Blue Seat Belt Color +$495
Natural Seat Belt Color +$495
Torch Red Seat Belt Color +$495
Yellow Seat Belt Color +$495
Stealth Interior Trim Package +$595
Black Rear Fascia/Roof Storage Protector +$135
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizer +$165
Level 2 Carbon Fiber Interior Trim +$4,995
Exterior Options
Edge Orange Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package +$995
Premium Gray C8.R Indoor Car Cover +$1,195
Dual Roof Panels +$2,295
Rear Corvette Script, Painted Elkhart Lake Blue +$395
Chrome Exterior Badge Package +$295
Carbon Flash Wheel Center Caps w/Crossed Flags Logo +$260
Dark Stealth Crossed Flags Emblem +$225
Edge Red-Painted Calipers +$695
Ultra-High Security Chrome Wheel Locks +$105
Transparent Removable Roof Panel +$995
Edge Yellow-Painted Brake Calipers +$695
Customer VIN Ending Reservation +$5,000
Front License Plate Bracket +$15
Edge Blue Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package +$995
Premium Yellow C8.R Indoor Car Cover +$1,195
Black Lug Nuts +$245
Carbon Flash/Edge Yellow Stinger Stripe +$500
Black Premium Indoor Vehicle Cover w/Crossed Flags Logo +$460
Edge Yellow Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package +$995
Sterling Silver Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package +$995
Edge Red Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package +$995
Black Wheel Locks +$125
Carbon Flash/Edge Red Stinger Stripe +$500
Chrome Wheel Locks +$95
Carbon Aero - Visible Carbon Fiber +$10,495
Visible Carbon Fiber Roof Panel +$2,495
Outside Mirror Covers in Visible Carbon Fiber +$1,285
Engine Appearance Package +$995
Carbon Flash Metallic-Painted Outside Mirrors +$195
Bright Red-Painted Brake Calipers +$695
Black Exhaust Tips +$395
Carbon Flash Metallic Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package +$995
Carbon Flash/Midnight Silver Stinger Stripe +$500
Midnight Gray Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package +$995
Carbon Aero - Carbon Fiber +$8,495
Black Recovery Hook +$105
Premium Galvanized Cool Indoor Car Cover w/Z06 Logo +$460
70th Anniversary Satin Black Metallic Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package +$995
Visible Carbon Fiber Ground Effects +$3,995
Tech Bronze Wheel Center Caps w/Crossed Flags Logo +$260
Chrome Lug Nuts +$245
Jake C8.R Rear Hash Graphic +$495
70th Anniversary Satin Matrix Gray Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package +$995
Carbon Flash Painted Ground Effects +$2,995
20" x 10" Front and 21" x 13" Rear Machined-Face Spider Design Forged Aluminum Wheels +$1,495
20" x 10" Front and 21" x 13" Rear Black Spider Design Forged Aluminum Wheels +$495
20" x 10" Front and 21" x 13" Rear Black Spider Design Forged Aluminum Wheels +$495
20" x 10" Front and 21" x 13" Rear Satin Graphite Spider Design Forged Aluminum Wheels w/Red Stripe Wheels +$3,595
20" x 10" Front and 21" x 13" Rear Tech Bronze Spider Design Forged Aluminum Wheels +$3,795
Orange-Painted Calipers +$695
Rear Corvette Script, Painted Torch Red +$395
Rear Corvette Script, Painted Arctic White +$395
Jake Logo Wheel Center Caps +$260
20" x 10" Front and 21" x 13" Rear Carbon Flash-Painted Carbon Fiber Wheels +$9,995
20" x 10" Front and 21" x 13" Rear Visible Carbon Fiber Wheels +$11,995
Z06 Badge in Edge Red +$295
Jake Hood Graphic +$495
Inventory

