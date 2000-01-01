2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$71,700
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|EPA city/highway MPG
|16/24 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|19 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|296.0/444.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|6.2 L
|Cylinders
|V8
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|490 hp @ 6,450 rpm
|Torque
|465 lb-ft @ 5,150 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (OHV)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|182.3 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|76.1 in.
|Height
|48.6 in.
|Wheelbase
|107.2 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.6 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|12.6 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|37.9 in.
|Front leg room
|42.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.4 in.
|Front hip room
|52.0 in.
|Leather
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|8-way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|8-way power passenger seat
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Safety
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|Surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|3 months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Power tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Rear parking sensors
|yes
|Cruise control
|yes
|Front cupholders
|yes
|Front door pockets
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|20 x 11.0 in. wheels
|yes
|305/30R Z tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|yes
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistance
|yes
|Hands-Free Calling
|yes
|Roadside Assistance
|yes
|Concierge Service
|yes
|Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)
|yes
|Destination Download
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Mechanical Options
|Performance Exhaust
|+$1,195
|Z51 Performance Suspension w/Magnetic Selective Ride Control
|+$1,895
|Magnetic Selective Ride Control Suspension
|+$1,895
|Battery Protection Package
|+$100
|Packages
|Contoured Liner Protection Package
|+$335
|Stingray R Appearance Package
|+$695
|Corvette Racing Themed Graphics Package w/Jake and Stingray R Logos
|+$525
|Z51 Performance Package
|+$6,345
|Safety & Security Options
|Highway Safety Kit
|+$130
|First Aid Kit
|+$55
|Roadside Safety Package
|+$175
|Interior Options
|Premium Carpeted Floor Mats w/Car Silhouette Logo
|+$260
|Credit - Not Equipped w/Rear Park Assist
|-$50
|Custom-Made Personalized Plaque
|+$295
|Custom Corvette Luggage
|+$1,495
|Cargo Net Set
|+$105
|All-Weather Floor Liners w/Jake Logo
|+$205
|Color Combination Override
|+$695
|Sueded Microfiber-Wrapped Steering Wheel
|+$695
|Competition Sport Bucket Seats
|+$995
|Contoured Cargo Area Liners w/Jake Logo
|+$165
|Orange Seat Belt Color
|+$495
|Tension Blue Seat Belt Color
|+$495
|Natural Seat Belt Color
|+$495
|Torch Red Seat Belt Color
|+$495
|Yellow Seat Belt Color
|+$495
|Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium System w/Connected Navigation
|+$1,795
|Black Rear Fascia/Roof Storage Protector
|+$135
|Collapsible Cargo Area Organizer
|+$165
|Exterior Options
|Edge Orange Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package
|+$995
|Premium Gray C8.R Indoor Car Cover
|+$1,195
|Carbon Flash-Painted Nacelles and Roof
|+$1,295
|Red Premium Indoor Car Cover w/Stingray Logo
|+$460
|Carbon Flash-Painted Nacelles and Body-Color Roof
|+$1,295
|Black Ground Effects
|+$720
|Rear Corvette Script, Painted Elkhart Lake Blue
|+$395
|Carbon Flash Metallic-Painted High Wing Spoiler
|+$1,350
|Chrome Exterior Badge Package
|+$295
|Carbon Flash Wheel Center Caps w/Crossed Flags Logo
|+$260
|Black Premium Indoor Car cover w/Crossed Flags Logo
|+$475
|Gray Premium Outdoor Vehicle Cover w/Crossed Flags Logo
|+$460
|High Wing Spoiler
|+$1,250
|Dark Stealth Crossed Flags Emblem
|+$125
|Premium Gray Outdoor Car Cover
|+$475
|Edge Red-Painted Calipers
|+$695
|Black Composite Rocker Extensions
|+$595
|Ultra-High Security Chrome Wheel Locks
|+$105
|Black Wheel Center Caps w/Gray Stingray Logo
|+$260
|Shadow Gray Exterior Accents
|+$995
|Edge Yellow-Painted Brake Calipers
|+$695
|Carbon Flash Metallic Fender Hash Stripes
|+$255
|Customer VIN Ending Reservation
|+$5,000
|Black Custom Splash Guards
|+$255
|Front License Plate Bracket
|+$15
|Edge Blue Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package
|+$995
|Premium Yellow C8.R Indoor Car Cover
|+$1,195
|Black Lug Nuts
|+$245
|Edge Red Fender Hash Stripes
|+$255
|19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 11.0" Rear 5-Open-Spoke Carbon Flash-Painted Wheels w/Machined Edge
|+$995
|Carbon Flash/Edge Yellow Stinger Stripe
|+$500
|Black Premium Indoor Vehicle Cover w/Crossed Flags Logo
|+$460
|19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 11.0" Rear 5-Trident-Spoke Machined-Face Spectra Gray-Painted Wheels
|+$1,495
|Edge Yellow Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package
|+$995
|Sterling Silver Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package
|+$995
|Edge Red Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package
|+$995
|19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 11.0" Rear 5-Trident-Spoke Machined-Face Sterling Silver-Painted Wheels
|+$1,495
|Black Wheel Locks
|+$125
|Body-Color Painted Exterior Accents
|+$995
|Silver Fender Hash Stripes
|+$255
|Stingray R Logo Wheel Center Caps
|+$260
|Aero Delete
|+$0
|Carbon Flash/Edge Red Stinger Stripe
|+$500
|Chrome Wheel Locks
|+$95
|Silver Wheel Center Caps w/Stingray Logo and Red Outline
|+$260
|Carbon Flash Metallic-Painted Outside Mirrors
|+$195
|Bright Red-Painted Brake Calipers
|+$695
|19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 11" Rear 20-Spoke Gloss Black Forged Aluminum Wheels
|+$995
|Black Exhaust Tips
|+$395
|Carbon Flash Metallic Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package
|+$995
|Carbon Flash/Midnight Silver Stinger Stripe
|+$500
|Midnight Gray Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package
|+$995
|Black Recovery Hook
|+$105
|19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 11" Rear 5-Open-Spoke Tech Bronze Aluminum Wheels
|+$3,195
|Tech Bronze Wheel Center Caps w/Crossed Flags Logo
|+$260
|Chrome Lug Nuts
|+$245
|19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 11" Rear 20-Spoke Midnight Gray Forged Aluminum Wheels w/Red Stripe
|+$1,495
|19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 11" Rear 20-Spoke Bright Machined-Face Forged Aluminum Wheels
|+$1,995
|Rear Corvette Script, Painted Torch Red
|+$395
|Rear Corvette Script, Painted Arctic White
|+$395
|Jake Logo Wheel Center Caps
|+$260
|Low Profile Rear Spoiler and Front Splitter
|+$595
