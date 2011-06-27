  1. Home
2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Corvette
Overview
Starting MSRP
$72,850
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG19
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/27 mpg
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/499.5 mi.
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size6.2 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Horsepower490 hp @ 6450 rpm
Torque465 lb-ft @ 5150 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
IMSA GTLM Championship C8.R Edition +$6,595
Z51 Performance Package +$6,345
Stingray R Appearance Package +$695
Contoured Liner Protection Package +$335
Corvette Racing Themed Graphics Package w/Jake and Stingray R Logos +$525
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
14 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear view camerayes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Roof Panel Storage Pouch +$170
Custom Interior Trim and Seat Combination +$590
All-Weather Floor Liners w/Jake Logo +$205
Torch Red Seat Belt Color +$395
Orange Seat Belt Color +$395
Tension Blue Seat Belt Color +$395
Yellow Seat Belt Color +$395
Tan Seat Belt Color +$395
Sueded Microfiber-Wrapped Steering Wheel +$595
Adrenaline Red Custom Leather Stitch +$395
Contoured Cargo Area Liners w/Jake Logo +$160
Color Combination Override +$590
Premium Carpeted Floor Mats w/Car Silhouette Logo +$260
Yellow Custom Leather Stitch +$395
Two-Tone Seats +$395
Custom-Made Personalized Plaque +$200
Custom Corvette Luggage +$1,495
Carbon Fiber Interior Trim +$1,500
Rear Fascia/Roof Storage Protector +$135
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizer +$160
Competition Sport Bucket Seats +$500
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.9 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Exterior Options
Black Wheel Locks +$125
Premium Gray Outdoor Car Cover +$460
Carbon Flash Metallic Fender Hash Stripes +$255
5-Trident-Spoke Black-Painted Aluminum Wheels +$2,995
Black Custom Splash Guards +$255
Customer VIN Ending Reservation +$5,000
Edge Yellow-Painted Brake Calipers +$595
Stingray R Logo Wheel Center Caps +$260
Black Recovery Hook +$95
Aero Deleteyes
Black Composite Rocker Extensions +$595
Shadow Gray Exterior Accents +$995
19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 11.0" Rear 5-Open-Spoke Carbon Flash-Painted Wheels w/Machined Edge +$995
Carbon Flash Metallic-Painted Outside Mirrors +$100
Engine Appearance Package +$995
Visible Carbon Fiber Ground Effects +$4,995
Black Ground Effects +$715
Visible Carbon Fiber High Wing Spoiler +$6,495
Low Rear Spoiler and Front Splitter +$595
Edge Red Fender Hash Stripes +$255
Black Lug Nuts +$245
19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 11.0" Rear 5-Trident-Spoke Machined-Face Spectra Gray-Painted Wheels +$1,495
Wheel Locks +$95
Black Premium Indoor Vehicle Cover w/Crossed Flags Logo +$460
Silver Fender Hash Stripes +$255
Body-Color Dual Roof Package +$1,995
Edge Yellow Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package +$995
Carbon Flash-Painted High Wing Spoiler +$1,250
19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 11.0" Rear 5-Trident-Spoke Machined-Face Sterling Silver-Painted Wheels +$1,495
High Wing Spoiler +$1,250
Carbon Flash Wheel Center Caps w/Crossed Flags Logo +$260
Edge Blue Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package +$995
Transparent Removable Roof Panel +$995
Ultra-High Security Chrome Wheel Locks +$105
Black Wheel Center Caps w/Gray Stingray Logo +$260
Visible Carbon Fiber Door Intake Trim +$3,150
Carbon Flash/Edge Yellow Stinger Stripe +$500
Edge Red Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package +$995
Edge Orange Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package +$995
Carbon Flash-Painted Carbon Fiber Ground Effects +$3,995
Red Premium Indoor Car Cover w/Stingray Logo +$460
Silver Wheel Center Caps w/Stingray Logo and Red Outline +$260
Outside Mirror Covers in Visible Carbon Fiber +$1,285
Rear Corvette Script, Painted Elkhart Lake Blue +$415
Visible Carbon Fiber Roof Panel +$2,495
Chrome Exterior Badge Package +$100
Front License Plate Bracket +$15
Midnight Gray Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package +$995
Gray Premium Outdoor Vehicle Cover w/Crossed Flags Logo +$460
Black Premium Indoor Car cover w/Crossed Flags Logo +$460
LT2 Engine Cover in Sterling Silver +$525
Carbon Fiber Dual Roof Package +$3,495
Body-Color Painted Exterior Accents +$995
Premium Yellow C8.R Indoor Car Cover +$1,195
LT2 Engine Cover in Edge Red +$525
Edge Red-Painted Calipers +$595
Visible Carbon Fiber Grille Insert +$2,125
Sterling Silver Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package +$995
Rear Corvette Script, Painted Torch Red +$415
Rear Corvette Script, Painted Arctic White +$415
Jake Logo Wheel Center Caps +$260
Carbon Flash/Midnight Silver Stinger Stripe +$500
Bright Red-Painted Brake Calipers +$595
Carbon Flash/Edge Red Stinger Stripe +$500
Carbon Flash Metallic Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package +$995
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3535 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height48.6 in.
Length182.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.6 cu.ft.
Overall Width without Mirrors76.1 in.
Wheel base107.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic White
  • Accelerate Yellow Metallic
  • Hypersonic Gray Metallic
  • Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat
  • Ceramic Matrix Gray Metallic
  • Rapid Blue Metallic
  • Caffeine Metallic
  • Amplify Orange Tintcoat
  • Torch Red
  • Black
  • Silver Flare Metallic
  • Elkhart Lake Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Tension/Twilight Blue Dipped, premium leather
  • Adrenaline Red, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Adrenaline Red, premium leather
  • Natural, premium leather
  • Sky Cool Gray/Strike Yellow, premium leather
  • Sky Cool Gray/Strike Yellow, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Natural, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Morello Red Dipped, premium leather
  • Jet Black, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Jet Black, premium leather
  • Natural Dipped, premium leather
  • Natural Dipped, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Jet Black/Adrenaline Red, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Sky Cool Gray/Jet Black, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Sky Cool Gray, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Jet Black/Sky Cool Gray, premium leather
  • Adrenaline Red/Jet Black, premium leather
  • Adrenaline Red/Jet Black, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Jet Black/Sky Cool Gray, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Sky Cool Gray/Jet Black, premium leather
  • Jet Black/Adrenaline Red, premium leather
  • Sky Cool Gray, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
305/30R Z tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
