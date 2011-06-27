  1. Home
2022 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

MSRP range: $68,400 - $79,850
Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible Exterior Shown
+4
MSRP$69,695
Edmunds suggests you pay
Based on nearby sales up through July 12th
$69,539
What Should I Pay
2022 Chevrolet Corvette Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Impressive power and acceleration
  • High handling limits don't take heroic skill to reach
  • Relatively affordable price for what you get
  • Not the easiest car to get in and out of
  • Poor rear visibility
  • Lacks some of the latest advanced driver safety features
  • New colors and carbon-fiber trim pieces are available
  • Race-inspired C8.R Edition offers unique colors and graphics
  • Part of the eight generation Corvette introduced for 2020
2022 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible pricing

in Ashburn, VA
*The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price excludes destination freight charge, tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment. Click here to see all Chevrolet vehicles' destination freight charges.
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette.

Helpful shopping links

2022 Chevrolet Corvette video

SPEAKER 1: In the past year, new sports cars have emerged, but none have matched the combination of driving fun, comfort, technology, versatility, and value as the Chevrolet Corvette, the Edmunds top-rated sports car for the second year in a row. Indeed, it rated so highly that we went out and bought that very car. SPEAKER 2: And now we have constant staff arguments over who gets to take it home. Running the C8 in our long-term test fleet has only solidified our appreciation for what Chevrolet has done. The Corvette is equally at home on a racetrack, a windy road, the main drag, or in stop-and-go traffic. The Corvette's fabulously responsive and excellent sounding V8 maintains its muscle car credentials, while it's new and much talked about mid-engine layout is super-car stuff. Yet the Corvette goes beyond both muscle and super-car expectations, with advanced suspension technology that offers a plush ride, while features like an expansive exterior camera system and front nose lift make daily use stress-free. SPEAKER 1: With a Corvette, Chevrolet's combined an acute understanding of what makes a sports car exciting with a price tag that's within reach of more shoppers. To find another sports car that says fun, quick, and comfortable, you'd have to spend almost twice as much. And soon, they'll be versions with even more performance. In 2021, the best might get even better. [MUSIC PLAYING]

2021 Chevrolet Corvette: Edmunds Top Rated Sports Car | Edmunds Top Rated Awards 2021

NOTE: This video is about the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette, but since the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$68,400
MPG & Fuel
15 City / 27 Hwy / 19 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 18.5 gal. capacity
Seating
2 seats
Drivetrain
Type: rear wheel drive
Transmission: 8-speed automated manual
Engine
V8 cylinder
Horsepower: 490 hp @ 6450 rpm
Torque: 465 lb-ft @ 5150 rpm
Basic Warranty
3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 182.3 in. / Height: 48.6 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
Overall Width without Mirrors: 76.1 in.
Curb Weight: N/A
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 12.6 cu.ft.
FAQ

Is the Chevrolet Corvette a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Corvette both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Chevrolet Corvette fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Corvette gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Corvette has 12.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Corvette. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette:

  • New colors and carbon-fiber trim pieces are available
  • Race-inspired C8.R Edition offers unique colors and graphics
  • Part of the eight generation Corvette introduced for 2020
Is the Chevrolet Corvette reliable?

To determine whether the Chevrolet Corvette is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Corvette. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Corvette's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Corvette is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette?

The least-expensive 2022 Chevrolet Corvette is the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $68,400.

Other versions include:

  • Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM) which starts at $75,200
  • Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM) which starts at $79,850
  • Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM) which starts at $68,400
What are the different models of Chevrolet Corvette?

If you're interested in the Chevrolet Corvette, the next question is, which Corvette model is right for you? Corvette variants include Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM), Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM), and Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM). For a full list of Corvette models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
2022 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Overview

The 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is offered in the following styles: Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM), Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM), and Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM). Chevrolet Corvette Convertible models are available with a 6.2 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 490 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible comes with rear wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed automated manual. The 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Corvette Convertible.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Corvette Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels including Stingray, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible?

2022 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM)

The 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $69,695. The average price paid for a new 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM) is trending $156 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $156 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $69,539.

The average savings for the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM) is 0.2% below the MSRP.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Convertibles are available in my area?

2022 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Corvette Convertible you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $18,944.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible and all available trim types: Stingray, Stingray, Stingray. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible?

2022 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM), 8-speed automated manual, premium unleaded (recommended)
19 compined MPG,
15 city MPG/27 highway MPG

2022 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM), 8-speed automated manual, premium unleaded (recommended)
19 compined MPG,
15 city MPG/27 highway MPG

2022 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM), 8-speed automated manual, premium unleaded (recommended)
19 compined MPG,
15 city MPG/27 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG19
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive Trainrear wheel drive
Displacement6.2 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase107.2 in.
Length182.3 in.
WidthN/A
Height48.6 in.
Curb WeightN/A

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

