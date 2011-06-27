2022 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
MSRP range: $68,400 - $79,850
|MSRP
|$69,695
|Edmunds suggests you pay
Based on nearby sales up through July 12th
|$69,539
What Should I Pay
2022 Chevrolet Corvette Review
- Impressive power and acceleration
- High handling limits don't take heroic skill to reach
- Relatively affordable price for what you get
- Not the easiest car to get in and out of
- Poor rear visibility
- Lacks some of the latest advanced driver safety features
- New colors and carbon-fiber trim pieces are available
- Race-inspired C8.R Edition offers unique colors and graphics
- Part of the eight generation Corvette introduced for 2020
Also consider these sponsored cars
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette.
Helpful shopping links
2022 Chevrolet Corvette video
2021 Chevrolet Corvette: Edmunds Top Rated Sports Car | Edmunds Top Rated Awards 2021
NOTE: This video is about the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette, but since the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
The 2021 Chevrolet Corvette wins the title of Top Rated Sports Car in the Edmunds Top Rated Awards for 2021. Last year, the Corvette won this award due in large part to the new mid-engine layout, which tremendously enhanced the sports car's performance. Not much has changed from last year's model, but the 2021 Corvette is still outpacing the competition, and at a fraction of the price. It boasts impressive power and acceleration on the open road, yet it's able to handle city traffic and daily errands. The 2021 Chevrolet Corvette is the best sports car on the road today and our experts' pick for Edmunds Top Rated Sports Car for 2021.
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $68,400
- MPG & Fuel
- 15 City / 27 Hwy / 19 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 18.5 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 2 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: rear wheel drive
- Transmission: 8-speed automated manual
- Engine
- V8 cylinder
- Horsepower: 490 hp @ 6450 rpm
- Torque: 465 lb-ft @ 5150 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 3 yr./ 36000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 182.3 in. / Height: 48.6 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 76.1 in.
- Curb Weight: N/A
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 12.6 cu.ft.
People who viewed this also viewed
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Corvette a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Corvette both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Chevrolet Corvette fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Corvette gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Corvette has 12.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Corvette. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette:
- New colors and carbon-fiber trim pieces are available
- Race-inspired C8.R Edition offers unique colors and graphics
- Part of the eight generation Corvette introduced for 2020
Is the Chevrolet Corvette reliable?
To determine whether the Chevrolet Corvette is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Corvette. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Corvette's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Corvette is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette?
The least-expensive 2022 Chevrolet Corvette is the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $68,400.
Other versions include:
- Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM) which starts at $75,200
- Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM) which starts at $79,850
- Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM) which starts at $68,400
What are the different models of Chevrolet Corvette?
If you're interested in the Chevrolet Corvette, the next question is, which Corvette model is right for you? Corvette variants include Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM), Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM), and Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM). For a full list of Corvette models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2008
- Used Kia Cadenza 2018
- Used Jaguar XJ 2015
- Used Buick Regal TourX 2018
- Used GMC Yukon 2014
- Used Genesis G80 2011
- Used Mazda 6 2013
- Used Buick Rendezvous 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Audi TT
- MINI Convertible 2021
- 2022 MINI Convertible News
- 2021 Audi RS 5
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2020 Shelby GT500
- 2022 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
- 2022 Toyota Tundra News
- 2021 Audi RS 6
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Crossovers
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Minivans
Other models to consider
- 2021 Ford Escape
- 2021 Edge
- 2021 Ford Expedition
- 2021 Explorer
- 2021 Ford Mustang
- 2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van
- 2021 Ford Bronco Sport
- 2020 Ford Fusion
- 2021 Ford Escape
- 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota Tacoma 2021
- 2021 Ram 1500
- 2021 GMC Sierra 1500
- Jeep Gladiator 2021
- 2021 Toyota Tundra
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2021 Silverado 1500
- 2021 Sierra 2500HD
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
Hot new vehicles
More photos
Recommended
- Volvo V50 2008 Features Specs
- Audi A6 2011 Sedan Features Specs
- Volvo S80 2010 Sedan Features Specs
- Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2014 Features Specs
- Acura ILX 1995 Features Specs
Other models
- Used GMC Sierra 3500HD Aurora IL
- Used Volvo XC60 Denton TX
- Used GMC Suburban Aurora IL
- Used Toyota Highlander Sterling Heights MI
- Used Genesis G70 Thornton CO
- Used Subaru Crosstrek Cary NC
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Glendale CA
- Used Cadillac XT5 Cary NC
- Used Lexus GX 460 Littleton CO
- Used Dodge Dakota Denton TX
- Used Audi A4 Pomona CA
- Used BMW M2 Sunnyvale CA
- Used Lexus ES 350 Joliet IL
- Used Ferrari 488 GTB Glendale AZ
- Used Lexus UX 200 Salinas CA
- Used Kia Sorento Denton TX
- Used Cadillac DTS Joliet IL
- Used Cadillac XT6 Burlington VT
- Used Nissan Pathfinder Carrollton TX
- Used Jeep Gladiator Moreno Valley CA
- Used Nissan Altima Olathe KS
- Used Nissan Altima Sunnyvale CA
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Denton TX
- Used Volvo S60 Moreno Valley CA
- Used GMC Yukon Las Cruces NM
- Used Maserati Quattroporte Round Rock TX
- Used Cadillac Escalade Fort Smith AR
- Used INFINITI G37 Sedan Grand Prairie TX
- Used Lexus ES 300h Littleton CO
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Rancho Cucamonga CA