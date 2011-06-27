2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,900
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$58,900
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$58,900
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|277.5/499.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$58,900
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|465 lb-ft @ 5150 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.2 l
|Horsepower
|490 hp @ 6450 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$58,900
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$58,900
|Z51 Performance Package
|yes
|Chrome Exterior Badge Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$58,900
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$58,900
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$58,900
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$58,900
|Custom Corvette Luggage
|yes
|Roof Panel Storage Pouch
|yes
|Custom-Made Personalized Plaque
|yes
|Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium System w/Connected Navigation
|yes
|Illuminated Sill Plates w/Stingray Logo
|yes
|Orange Seat Belt Color
|yes
|Tan Seat Belt Color
|yes
|Yellow Seat Belt Color
|yes
|Competition Sport Bucket Seats
|yes
|Collapsible Cargo Area Organizer
|yes
|Tension Blue Seat Belt Color
|yes
|Contoured Cargo Area Liners w/Jake Logo
|yes
|Cargo Net Set
|yes
|Premium Carpeted Floor Mats w/Car Silhouette Logo
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Liners w/Jake Logo
|yes
|Sueded Microfiber-Wrapped Steering Wheel
|yes
|Torch Red Seat Belt Color
|yes
|Rear Fascia/Roof Storage Protector
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$58,900
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,900
|Front head room
|37.9 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.4 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.8 in.
|Front hip room
|52.0 in.
|leather
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$58,900
|Customer VIN Ending Reservation
|yes
|Black Custom Splash Guards
|yes
|Transparent Removable Roof Panel
|yes
|LT2 Engine Cover in Edge Red
|yes
|Carbon Flash Metallic Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package
|yes
|Black Composite Rockers
|yes
|Silver Fender Hash Stripes
|yes
|Black Premium Outdoor Vehicle Cover w/Crossed Flags Logo
|yes
|Premium Black Outdoor Car Cover
|yes
|Outside Mirror Covers in Visible Carbon Fiber
|yes
|19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 11.0" Rear 5-Trident-Spoke Machined-Face Spectra Gray-Painted Wheels
|yes
|Body-Color Painted Exterior Accents
|yes
|Black Wheel Locks
|yes
|Orange Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package
|yes
|Edge Red Fender Hash Stripes
|yes
|19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 11.0" Rear 5-Trident-Spoke Machined-Face Sterling Silver-Painted Wheels
|yes
|Yellow-Painted Brake Calipers
|yes
|Visible Carbon Fiber Grille Insert
|yes
|Sterling Silver Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package
|yes
|Rear Corvette Script, Painted Torch Red
|yes
|Rear Corvette Script, Painted Elkhart Lake Blue
|yes
|Premium Indoor Car Cover
|yes
|Black Wheel Center Caps w/Gray Stingray Logo
|yes
|Rear Corvette Script, Painted Arctic White
|yes
|Carbon Flash Metallic-Painted Outside Mirrors
|yes
|Engine Appearance Package
|yes
|Bright Red-Painted Brake Calipers
|yes
|5-Trident-Spoke Black-Painted Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Red Premium Indoor Car Cover w/Stingray Logo
|yes
|LT2 Engine Cover in Sterling Silver
|yes
|Body-Color Dual Roof Package
|yes
|Silver Wheel Center Caps w/Stingray Logo and Red Outline
|yes
|5-Open-Spoke Performance Pewter-Painted Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Edge Red-Painted Calipers
|yes
|Carbon Flash/Edge Red Stinger Stripe
|yes
|Blue Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package
|yes
|Carbon Flash Metallic Fender Hash Stripes
|yes
|Midnight Gray Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Black Premium Indoor Vehicle Cover w/Crossed Flags Logo
|yes
|Color Combination Override
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Carbon Flash/Midnight Silver Stinger Stripe
|yes
|Black Premium Indoor Car cover w/Crossed Flags Logo and Access Panels
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Dual Roof Package
|yes
|Ultra-High Security Chrome Wheel Locks
|yes
|19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 11.0" Rear 5-Open-Spoke Carbon Flash-Painted Wheels w/Machined Edge
|yes
|Carbon Flash/Edge Yellow Stinger Stripe
|yes
|Jake Logo Wheel Center Caps
|yes
|Shadow Gray Exterior Accents
|yes
|Black Lug Nuts
|yes
|Visible Carbon Fiber Roof Panel
|yes
|Red Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package
|yes
|Yellow Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$58,900
|Maximum cargo capacity
|12.6 cu.ft.
|Length
|182.3 in.
|Curb weight
|3535 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.6 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.3 in.
|Height
|48.6 in.
|Wheel base
|107.2 in.
|Width
|76.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$58,900
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$58,900
|20 x 11.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|305/30R Z tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$58,900
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$58,900
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
