2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

Type:

What’s new

  • Wireless compatibility for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Adaptive suspension now available without the Z51 package
  • More paint and graphics options
  • Part of the eighth Corvette generation introduced for 2020

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive power and acceleration
  • High handling limits don't take heroic skill to reach
  • Relatively affordable price for what you get
  • Cabin design can make the passenger feel isolated
  • Poor rear visibility
  • Manual transmission no longer available
MSRP Starting at
$66,400
Select your model:
2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT features & specs
    Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT
    6.2L 8cyl 8AM
    MSRP$73,200
    MPG 15 city / 27 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission8-speed automated manual
    Horsepower490 hp @ 6450 rpm
    Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT features & specs
    Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT
    6.2L 8cyl 8AM
    MSRP$77,850
    MPG 15 city / 27 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission8-speed automated manual
    Horsepower490 hp @ 6450 rpm
    Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT features & specs
    Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT
    6.2L 8cyl 8AM
    MSRP$66,400
    MPG 15 city / 27 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission8-speed automated manual
    Horsepower490 hp @ 6450 rpm
    See all 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible features & specs

    FAQ

    Is the Chevrolet Corvette a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Corvette both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Chevrolet Corvette fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Corvette gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Corvette has 12.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Corvette. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette:

    • Wireless compatibility for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
    • Adaptive suspension now available without the Z51 package
    • More paint and graphics options
    • Part of the eighth Corvette generation introduced for 2020
    Learn more

    Is the Chevrolet Corvette reliable?

    To determine whether the Chevrolet Corvette is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Corvette. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Corvette's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Corvette is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Chevrolet Corvette?

    The least-expensive 2021 Chevrolet Corvette is the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $66,400.

    Other versions include:

    • Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM) which starts at $73,200
    • Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM) which starts at $77,850
    • Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM) which starts at $66,400
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Chevrolet Corvette?

    If you're interested in the Chevrolet Corvette, the next question is, which Corvette model is right for you? Corvette variants include Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM), Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM), and Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM). For a full list of Corvette models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette

    2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Overview

    The 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is offered in the following styles: Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM), Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM), and Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM).

    What do people think of the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Corvette Convertible.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Corvette Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels including Stingray, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible?

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertibles are available in my area?

    2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Listings and Inventory

    Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] Corvette Convertible for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Corvette Convertible you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Chevrolet Corvette for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,829.

    Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,526.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible and all available trim types: Stingray, Stingray, Stingray. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

