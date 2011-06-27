  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Corvette
  4. 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Corvette
Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$58,900
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$58,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$58,900
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque465 lb-ft @ 5150 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower490 hp @ 6450 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$58,900
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$58,900
Base Equipment Packageyes
Z51 Performance Packageyes
Chrome Exterior Badge Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$58,900
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$58,900
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$58,900
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$58,900
Custom Corvette Luggageyes
Custom-Made Personalized Plaqueyes
Roof Panel Storage Pouchyes
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium System w/Connected Navigationyes
Illuminated Sill Plates w/Stingray Logoyes
Orange Seat Belt Coloryes
Tan Seat Belt Coloryes
Yellow Seat Belt Coloryes
Competition Sport Bucket Seatsyes
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
Tension Blue Seat Belt Coloryes
Premium Carpeted Floor Mats w/Car Silhouette Logoyes
Torch Red Seat Belt Coloryes
Sueded Microfiber-Wrapped Steering Wheelyes
Rear Fascia/Roof Storage Protectoryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$58,900
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,900
Front head room37.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
leatheryes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$58,900
Transparent Removable Roof Panelyes
LT2 Engine Cover in Edge Redyes
Carbon Flash Metallic Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Packageyes
Composite Rockersyes
Body-Color Dual Roof Packageyes
Silver Fender Hash Stripesyes
Silver Wheel Center Caps w/Stingray Logo and Red Outlineyes
Premium Indoor Car Cover, Red w/Stingray Logoyes
Black Premium Outdoor Vehicle Cover w/Crossed Flags Logoyes
Premium Black Outdoor Car Coveryes
19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 11.0" Rear 5-Trident-Spoke Machined-Face Spectra Gray-Painted Wheelsyes
5-Open-Spoke Performance Pewter-Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Carbon Flash-Painted High Wing Spoileryes
Edge Red-Painted Calipersyes
Body-Color Painted Exterior Accentsyes
Customer Selectable VIN Endingyes
Black Wheel Locksyes
High Wing Spoileryes
Carbon Flash Metallic Fender Hash Stripesyes
Midnight Gray Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Packageyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Edge Red Fender Hash Stripesyes
Black Premium Indoor Vehicle Cover w/Crossed Flags Logoyes
Color Combination Overrideyes
19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 11.0" Rear 5-Trident-Spoke Machined-Face Sterling Silver-Painted Wheelsyes
Yellow-Painted Brake Calipersyes
Wheel Locksyes
Visible Carbon Fiber Ground Effectsyes
Sterling Silver Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Packageyes
Black Premium Indoor Car cover w/Crossed Flags Logo and Access Panelsyes
Rear Corvette Script, Painted Elkhart Lake Blueyes
Rear Corvette Script, Painted Torch Redyes
Carbon Fiber Dual Roof Packageyes
Rear Corvette Script, Painted Arctic Whiteyes
19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 11.0" Rear 5-Open-Spoke Carbon Flash-Painted Wheels w/Machined Edgeyes
Black Wheel Center Caps w/Gray Stingray Logoyes
Carbon Flash Metallic-Painted Outside Mirrorsyes
Engine Appearance Packageyes
Bright Red-Painted Brake Calipersyes
Jake Logo Wheel Center Capsyes
Shadow Gray Exterior Accentsyes
Black Lug Nutsyes
Visible Carbon Fiber Roof Panelyes
Custom Splash Guards Molded in Coloryes
5-Trident-Spoke Black-Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
LT2 Engine Cover in Sterling Silveryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$58,900
Maximum cargo capacity12.6 cu.ft.
Length182.3 in.
Curb weight3535 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height48.6 in.
Wheel base107.2 in.
Width76.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$58,900
Exterior Colors
  • Zeus Bronze Metallic
  • Accelerate Yellow Metallic
  • Long Beach Red Metallic Tintcoat
  • Shadow Gray Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Elkhart Lake Blue Metallic
  • Blade Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Ceramic Matrix Gray Metallic
  • Sebring Orange Tintcoat
  • Rapid Blue Metallic
  • Torch Red
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Jet Black, sueded microfiber
  • Sky Cool Gray, leather
  • Adrenaline Red, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$58,900
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
P305/30R Z tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$58,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$58,900
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

Related 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars