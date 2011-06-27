  1. Home
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
2019 Grand Sport Corvette Convertible

GaryofGainesville, 04/28/2019
Grand Sport w/2LT 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
Before you purchase, shop at Kerbeck or Corvette King or any other volume Corvette dealer on line. Do your homework on Edmunds to make sure you get all the options you want. Now you can go to your local dealer, well armed or just purchase thru the volume dealer. The Grand Sport has the Z06/ZR1 wide body and the 460hp motor of a Z51 Stingray. I have many Corvettes but this one is a nice driver that gets plenty of attention in its Corvette Racing yellow body, Kalahari interior with black accents and black GS hash marks. This car belongs to my wife and she loves it but is in the passenger seat mostly. It's fast (or fast enough) in its 0-60 in the 3's, stops like it should and steers like my 1990 ZR-1 Corvette - quick and flat. If there's a 40mph road that 90 degree turns onto a 40mph road, there's no need to lift, just turn the steering wheel (not in the rain or sandy corners). No tire squeak, no rattles, no fuss, it just does it. It becomes almost boring ...unless there's a nervous passenger then the screaming reminds me to slow down for them. Something I didn’t expect is this car puts all the power to the ground. My daily-ish driver is a 2010, 707hp, Z06 Corvette. I rarely get full traction. This Grand Sport at 40-45mph has zero tire slip when you floor it. I could feel the blood in my face go to the back of my skull. I thought for sure it would break loose. It’s only 460hp - I’m amazed! Maybe it’s the tires - I dunno? The convertible top is able to go up or down with 1 button at 31mph or less but has little trunk space - maybe good for 2 on a casual weekend. For a car that's in its final year of production after 6 years, it still gets more attention that I expected - could be the loud paint or maybe my driving habits, not sure.

Best Corvette ever

Jim Smith and Debbi , 10/19/2019
Stingray w/2LT 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
My wife and I chose museum delivery. Flew into Nashville Tennessee. Rented a car and drove about 60 miles to Bowling Green Kentucky and took delivery right across the street from the factory. Of a Racing Yellow convertible with a black top and black leather interior. What an AWESOME experience that was. We took about 3 weeks driving it home to Roy, Washington. 5,800 miles and at least half of that was with the top down. Got comments about car at every stop. Even at red traffic lights. Got 24 / 25 miles per gallon consistently. Washed it several times on the way home to remove bugs. We managed to pack enough of what we needed to get by in the trunk. And used UPS to mail home some cowboy boots and other souvenirs. It was a great adventure. Thanks Chevrolet for making a dream of ours come true.

If U do not want a Mid Engine Corvette

deadplasti, 01/23/2020
Grand Sport w/2LT 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
no better deal than the 2019 vettes,, great car to drive if U do not want a mid engine,,,and I do now

