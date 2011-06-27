Used 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Features & Specs
|Overview
See Corvette Inventory
Starting MSRP
$59,495
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$59,495
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$59,495
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|296.0/462.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$59,495
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|460 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.2 l
|Horsepower
|455 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.7 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$59,495
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$59,495
|Carbon Flash Painted Ground Effects Package
|yes
|Base Equipment Group
|yes
|Stingray Convertible Exterior Appearance Package
|yes
|Carbon Flash Badge Package
|yes
|Battery Protection Package
|yes
|Stingray Logo Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$59,495
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$59,495
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$59,495
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$59,495
|Decklid Liner
|yes
|Custom Floor Console Lid w/Stingray Logo
|yes
|Chevrolet MyLink Audio System w/Navigation and Performance Data Recorder
|yes
|Custom Corvette Luggage
|yes
|Premium Carpeted Floor Mats w/Stingray logo
|yes
|Custom-Made Personalized Plaque
|yes
|Competition Sport Bucket Seats w/Sueded Inserts
|yes
|Cargo Mat w/Stingray Logo
|yes
|Custom Sill Plates w/Stingray Logo
|yes
|Red Safety Belt Color
|yes
|Chrome Interior Trim Badge w/Stingray Logo
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$59,495
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$59,495
|Front head room
|37.9 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.2 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|43.0 in.
|Front hip room
|53.7 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$59,495
|Carbon Flash Ground Effects
|yes
|Jake Logo Center Caps
|yes
|Windscreen
|yes
|Jake Carbon Flash Metallic Two-Tone Hood Stinger Stripe
|yes
|Carbon Flash Rear License Plate Holder
|yes
|Z51 Style 5-Split Spoke 19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 10.0" Rear Chrome Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Body-Color Carbon Fiber Ground Effects
|yes
|Z06-Style Body-Color Spoiler
|yes
|Customer Selectable VIN Ending
|yes
|19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 10.0" Rear Torque Directional Chrome Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Cyber Gray Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package
|yes
|Yellow-Painted Brake Calipers
|yes
|Red-Painted Brake Calipers
|yes
|Premium C7.R Indoor Dust Cover
|yes
|Shark Gray Hood Stinger Stripe
|yes
|19" Front and 20" Rear Z51-Style 5-Split Spoke Satin Black Aluminum Wheels w/Red Stripe
|yes
|Carbon Flash Painted Z51-Style Spoiler
|yes
|Carbon Flash-Painted Rear Spoiler and Outside Mirrors
|yes
|Underhood Liner w/Stingray Logo
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Tonneau Inserts
|yes
|Z06-Style Carbon Flash Spoiler
|yes
|Velocity Yellow Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Wheel Center Caps w/Crossed Flags Logo
|yes
|19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 10.0" Rear Motorsports Black-Painted Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Inferno Orange Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package
|yes
|Body-Color Wing Spoiler
|yes
|Carbon Flash Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package
|yes
|Z51 Style 5-Split Spoke 19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 10.0" Black-Painted Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Crystal Red Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package
|yes
|19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 10.0" Rear Torque Directional Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Z51-Style Spoiler
|yes
|Satin Black Hood Stinger Stripe
|yes
|Exposed Carbon Fiber Ground Effects
|yes
|19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 10.0" Rear Motorsports Polished Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Rear Fascia Protector
|yes
|Exposed Carbon Fiber Rocker Moldings
|yes
|Red, White and Blue Full Length Stripe Package
|yes
|Front End Cover w/Crossed Flags
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Carbon Flash Hood Stinger Stripe
|yes
|Premium Gray Outdoor Vehicle Cover w/Crossed Stingray
|yes
|Color Combination Override
|yes
|Blade Silver Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package
|yes
|Premium Gray Indoor Vehicle Cover
|yes
|Shark Gray Painted Exterior Vents
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 10.0" Rear Black Painted w/Yellow Stripe Z51-Style 5-Split Spoke Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Aero Panel
|yes
|Carbon Flash Rocker Moldings
|yes
|Premium Red Indoor Vehicle Cover
|yes
|Wheel Center Caps w/Stingray Logo
|yes
|Underhood Liner w/Crossed Flags Logo
|yes
|Exposed Carbon Fiber Weave Hood Insert
|yes
|Premium Kalahari Indoor Vehicle Cover
|yes
|Premium Black Outdoor Vehicle Cover
|yes
|Front and Rear Black Molded Splash Guards
|yes
|Satin Black Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package
|yes
|Body-Color Painted Exterior Vents
|yes
|Black Indoor Vehicle Cover
|yes
|19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 10.0" Rear Black Painted, Machined Z51-Style 5-Split Spoke Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$59,495
|Maximum cargo capacity
|10.0 cu.ft.
|Length
|176.9 in.
|Curb weight
|3362 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|48.9 in.
|Wheel base
|106.7 in.
|Width
|73.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$59,495
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$59,495
|Run flat tires
|yes
|P285/30R Z tires
|yes
|20 x 10.0 in. wheels
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Corvette
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$59,495
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$59,495
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 24000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Related Used 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic