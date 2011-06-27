Used 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Consumer Reviews
Its everything they say it is !
This is a world class sports car from GM. Finally a Corvette that I wanted to own. Ever since I saw the C7 on the road a few years ago I was struck by the incredible exterior styling. It is a strikingly beautiful car. The only thing I wondered was could it deliver on performance and engineering to compete with Porsche,Audi and the rest? The answer is YES IT CAN! Say what you will about GM using old push-rod technology in the engine bay but this motor just rocks. Power comes on fast and is always there when you want it and there is plenty off it. The 7 speed manual is very good and as smooth as my old Miata. Short throws and positive engagement every shift. The car handles very well. I did not want the tack goodies that the Z51 or Grand Sport provide. I got the Magnetic ride as an option to help button the car down on spirited rides and makes things a bit plusher when cruising through town. This is a do it all sports car. Yes it has a stigma of being an old guys retirement car but this C7 has changed that perception. It is a real world sports car with Super car type performance for a very reasonable price.
A Bad Boy Car
This is the only high performance car under 150k I had not owned. I made the buying decision based on the lines. This is a bad boy car. Looks so good. Comfort is good. Road noise is certainly there, but is covers by the loud engine. Instruments are easy to operate. It is a low slung car. So you get all that goes with it. The trunk will hold a spinning wheel. Haven’t tried luggage yet. I drive in economy mode so gas mileage is 22- ish. Unless I hot rod, then it drops considerable. I drive pretty conservatively unless I need to show out. Front camera is a great option so as not to hit curbs. I do wish it had lane change assist. It is not a car for everyone. I smile when I see it. And love the way I feel driving it. It is one of those cars that give you a thrill driving.
Cool car with bells and whistles
I love this car. Better handling than competition. Light on wallet. Will buy again in future. This is only car worthy to upgrade.
new 2018 vette
just got it. everything seem to be good.
Exciting Performance with Comfort
Where do I start? The car meets and exceeds all of my expectations for a high-performance sports car while maintaining the comfort to take long trips. The seven speed manual is an amazing gear box that really allows the engine to breathe. This in spite of the fact that it has plenty of torque throughout the whole RPM range. Completely satisfied and highly recommended.
