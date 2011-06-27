Used 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Consumer Reviews
2018 Corvette Grand Sport Convertible
This is my second Corvette, having owned a 2006 Corvette convertible previously. The improvements made over the years are very noticeable. I bought a Grand Sport because it shares the body of the Z06 but has the engine of the Stingray. At 460 horsepower, believe me, it's plenty powerful! The car tracks while driving like it's on rails. Cornering, straight-line acceleration, overall performance, engine sound - all outstanding! I consider the exterior styling of the C7's to be outstanding (eye of the beholder?). The interior is also beautiful. My car has the 3LT package, which is really luxurious. Chevy offers plenty of options so you can customize your car however you want it. If you're going to spend this much money on a car, I strongly recommending ordering it directly from the factory through your local dealer rather than just buying what you find on the showroom floor. My only negative comment involves rear visibility, which is only average (at best). This could be just applicable to the convertible due to the size of the rear window - the coupe version rear visibility may be better. Of course, the outside visibility is fantastic with the top down!!
Great sports car for the price.
I am 74 and this 2018 Corvette Grand Sort Convertible is fantastic, we have taken it on long trips and the ride is very comfortable. My wife and I do not have trouble getting in an out; however, we exercise regularly. Gas mileage is great out on the expressway; however, if you have a heavy foot expect it to be lower. Limited cargo space when convertible top is lowered as it consumes much of trunk space. On trips where you do not expect to lower top, you can lower the trunk protective divider for a little more trunk space 10.5” T x 18”D x 42” W. Regular trunk space will hold 2 travel bags that you can carry on an airplane. Expect to get a lot of thumbs up as the Corvette has great styling. My only complaint is the Corvette does not have Adaptive Cruise Control, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Cross Traffic Alert.
not for old guys
sat in one and had to be helped out build one that older people can get out of please
