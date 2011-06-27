  1. Home
Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Corvette
Overview
Starting MSRP
$79,195
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque465 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower460 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Carbon Flash Painted Ground Effects Packageyes
Preferred Equipment Groupyes
Grand Sport Heritage Packageyes
Black Suede Design Packageyes
Twilight Blue Design Packageyes
Spice Red Design Packageyes
Carbon Flash Badge Packageyes
Battery Protection Packageyes
Z07 Performance Packageyes
Grand Sport Collector Editionyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Two-Tone Seatsyes
Competition Sport Bucket Seatsyes
Custom Corvette Luggageyes
Custom-Made Personalized Plaqueyes
Cargo Mat w/Grand Sport Logoyes
Carbon Fiber Instrument Panel Trimyes
Yellow Custom Leather Stitchyes
Red Custom Leather Stitchyes
Custom Floor Console Lid w/Grand Sport Logoyes
Safety Belt Color, Redyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Mats w/Grand Sport Logoyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
heated passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room37.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
Exterior Options
Yellow Fender Hash Marksyes
Jake Logo Center Capsyes
Underhood Liner w/Grand Sport Logoyes
Windscreenyes
Body Color Painted Exterior Ventsyes
Carbon Flash Rear License Plate Holderyes
C7.R Design Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Torch Red Fender Hash Marksyes
Customer Selectable VIN Endingyes
Cyber Gray Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Packageyes
Jake Carbon Flash Metallic Two-Tone Hood Stinger Decalyes
Yellow-Painted Brake Calipersyes
Red-Painted Brake Calipersyes
19" x 10.0" Front and 20" x 12.0" Rear Grand Sport Machine-Face Aluminum Wheelsyes
Shark Gray Hood Stinger Stripeyes
Satin Black Full Length Racing Decal Packageyes
19" x 10.0" Front and 20" x 12.0" Rear Grand Sport Black Aluminum Wheelsyes
Cyber Gray Fender Hash Marksyes
Carbon Flash-Painted Rear Spoiler and Outside Mirrorsyes
Grand Sport Red Full Length Racing Decal Packageyes
Carbon Fiber Tonneau Insertsyes
Hyper Green Fender Hash Marksyes
Visible Carbon Fiber Ground Effects Packageyes
Kalahari Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Red, White and Blue Full Length Racing Decal Packageyes
Carbon Fiber Wheel Center Caps w/Crossed Flags Logoyes
Gray Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Inferno Orange Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Packageyes
Grand Sport White Full Length Racing Decal Packageyes
19" x 10.0" Front and 20" x 12.0" Rear Grand Sport Satin Black Aluminum Wheels w/Red Stripeyes
Carbon Flash Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Packageyes
Front Bumper Moldingsyes
Grand Sport Gray Full Length Racing Decal Packageyes
Crystal Red Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Packageyes
Grand Sport Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Velocity Yellow Full Length Racing Decal Packageyes
Satin Black Hood Stinger Stripeyes
Rear Fascia Protectoryes
Volcano Orange Fender Hash Marksyes
Front End Cover w/Crossed Flagsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Carbon Flash Hood Stinger Stripeyes
Red Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Blade Silver Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Packageyes
19" x 10.0" Front and 20" x 12.0" Rear Grand Sport Chrome Aluminum Wheelsyes
Color Combination Overrideyes
Carbon Flash Metallic Fender Hash Marksyes
Shark Gray Painted Exterior Ventsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Grand Sport Carbon Flash Full Length Racing Decal Packageyes
Underhood Liner w/Crossed Flags Logoyes
Grand Sport Blue Full Length Racing Decal Packageyes
Exposed Carbon Fiber Weave Hood insertyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity10.0 cu.ft.
Length177.9 in.
Curb weight3487 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.0 cu.ft.
Height48.7 in.
Wheel base106.7 in.
Width77.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sterling Blue Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Watkins Glen Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Blade Silver Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Long Beach Red Metallic Tintcoat
  • Admiral Blue
  • Black Rose Metallic
  • Corvette Racing Yellow Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Adrenaline Red, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Blue, premium leather
  • Spice Red, premium leather
  • Tension Blue, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Adrenaline Red, premium leather
  • Kalahari, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Gray, premium leather
  • Gray, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Kalahari, premium leather
  • Jet Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
P335/25R Z tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
20 x 12.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
