Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$64,450
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$64,450
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$64,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$64,450
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque465 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower460 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$64,450
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$64,450
Carbon Flash Painted Ground Effects Packageyes
Base Equipment Groupyes
Carbon Flash Badge Packageyes
Battery Protection Packageyes
Stingray Logo Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$64,450
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$64,450
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$64,450
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$64,450
Custom Floor Console Lid w/Stingray Logoyes
Chevrolet MyLink Audio System w/Navigation and Performance Data Recorderyes
Competition Sport Bucket Seatsyes
Custom Corvette Luggageyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Mats w/Stingray logoyes
Custom-Made Personalized Plaqueyes
Cargo Mat w/Stingray Logoyes
Custom Sill Plates w/Stingray Logoyes
Chrome Interior Trim Badge w/Stingray Logoyes
Safety Belt Color, Redyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$64,450
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$64,450
Front head room37.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$64,450
Motorsports Polished Aluminum 19" Front and 20" Rear Wheelsyes
Carbon Flash Ground Effectsyes
Jake Logo Center Capsyes
Windscreenyes
Body Color Painted Exterior Ventsyes
Carbon Flash Rear License Plate Holderyes
Body-Color Carbon Fiber Ground Effectsyes
Z06-Style Body-Color Spoileryes
C7.R Design Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Customer Selectable VIN Endingyes
Chrome Z51 Logo Center Capsyes
19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 10.0" Rear Chrome Aluminum Wheelsyes
Cyber Gray Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Packageyes
Jake Carbon Flash Metallic Two-Tone Hood Stinger Decalyes
19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 10.0" 5-split spoke, Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Yellow-Painted Brake Calipersyes
Red-Painted Brake Calipersyes
Shark Gray Hood Stinger Stripeyes
19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 10.0" Rear Black Machined Aluminum Wheelsyes
Satin Black Full Length Racing Decal Packageyes
Carbon Flash-Painted Rear Spoiler and Outside Mirrorsyes
Black Outdoor Vehicle Coveryes
Torque Silver Aluminum 19" Front and 20" Rear Wheelsyes
Underhood Liner w/Stingray Logoyes
Carbon Fiber Tonneau Insertsyes
Z06-Style Carbon Flash Spoileryes
Kalahari Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Red, White and Blue Full Length Racing Decal Packageyes
Carbon Fiber Wheel Center Caps w/Crossed Flags Logoyes
Gray Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Inferno Orange Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Packageyes
Gray Outdoor Vehicle Coveryes
Motorsports Black Aluminum 19" Front and 20" Rear Wheelsyes
Carbon Flash Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Packageyes
Z51-Style Satin Black w/Red Stripe Aluminum 19" Front and 20" Rear Wheelsyes
Front Bumper Moldingsyes
Crystal Red Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Packageyes
Z51-Style Satin Black w/Yellow Stripe Aluminum 19" Front and 20" Rear Wheelsyes
Velocity Yellow Full Length Racing Decal Packageyes
Satin Black Hood Stinger Stripeyes
Exposed Carbon Fiber Ground Effectsyes
Rear Fascia Protectoryes
Exposed Carbon Fiber Rocker Moldingsyes
Front End Cover w/Crossed Flagsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Carbon Flash Hood Stinger Stripeyes
Red Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Blade Silver Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Packageyes
Color Combination Overrideyes
Shark Gray Painted Exterior Ventsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Carbon Flash Rocker Moldingsyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Stingray Logoyes
19" Front and 20" Rear Z51-Style Satin Black Aluminum Wheels w/Red Stripeyes
Underhood Liner w/Crossed Flags Logoyes
19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 10.0" Rear Black Aluminum Wheelsyes
Wing-Style Spoiler w/Wicker Packageyes
Front and Rear Black Molded Splash Guardsyes
Metallic Gray Z51 Logo Center Capsyes
Black Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Exposed Carbon Fiber Weave Hood insertyes
Torque Directional Chrome Aluminum 19" Front and 20" Rear Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$64,450
Maximum cargo capacity10.0 cu.ft.
Length176.9 in.
Curb weight3362 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.0 cu.ft.
Height48.9 in.
Wheel base106.7 in.
Width73.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$64,450
Exterior Colors
  • Sterling Blue Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Watkins Glen Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Blade Silver Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Long Beach Red Metallic Tintcoat
  • Admiral Blue
  • Black Rose Metallic
  • Corvette Racing Yellow Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Adrenaline Red, premium leather
  • Gray, premium leather
  • Jet Black, premium leather
  • Jet Black, premium leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$64,450
Run flat tiresyes
P285/30R Z tiresyes
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$64,450
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$64,450
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
