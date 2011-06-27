Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Consumer Reviews

1 month review Joe T , 04/09/2017 Stingray w/2LT 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7M) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful So far absolutely no cons. As expected great acceleration, handling and braking. Good electronics however missing lane change warning which is pretty much standard on most new vehicles. The front camera (2lt) is a great feature helping to avoid pulling in too close to a curb with it's very long and low front end. The different driving modes are a lot of fun.I was pleasantly surprised with the exceptional gas mileage in touring and eco mode. Well worth the price for a true American sports car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Grand Sport Vette TJ , 09/27/2016 Grand Sport w/2LT 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7M) 36 of 40 people found this review helpful A bit pricey but the 2LT does give you everything you need/want in a comfortable/capable race car. It is NOT a sports car like a miata or bmw, 370Z, Mustang GT... and not a muscle car (Challenger, etc.) this is a Race car and it feels all of it. Those other cars cannot compete nor compare. A year later, still love the car, absolutely no problems with any system. Looking to replace the tires this year (pricey) but expected that. Remains a Very comfortable to drive and a Very nimble car. Two Years Later....late 2018, still low mileage. No problems with any system. Only Routine maintenance performed or needed. Still quite quick. Three years later....early 2019....still low milage, no problems with interior systems except replaced touch screen, no issue. Have replaced two tires (warrantied) still quite quick.. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great Bang for the Buck! Tom Sharpe , 08/14/2017 Stingray w/1LT 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7M) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful The 2017 Corvette in all its forms is an incredible machine. Reviews found all over the Internet from reputable organizations rate the 2017 Corvette as one of the best values out there. The technology is incredible. On a leisurely trip of about 130 miles I averaged 30.5 m.p.g. because when being driven leisurely, four cylinders shut down and mileage improves significantly. But when you want to tap that 455 h.p. engine just get on it and the entire car comes to life instantaneously pushing you back into the seat with incredible power. Handling is what you'd expect from a Corvette - measured, responsive and very confidence-inspiring. This is an incredible muscle car with great manners when you want them with great power and agility when you want to get a little more aggressive. At its price point, I can't imagine how you can beat a C7 Corvette regardless of which model you choose. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Born in the USA Stephen , 05/09/2018 Stingray w/1LT 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7M) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful The only thing that made turning in my C6 tolerable was driving home with my C7. I have owned my 2017 C7 for nearly one year now. No realizability issues...knock on wood. The car is very fast, super looking inside and out and has the comfort of an everyday car. The interior is a major (did I say major?) improvement over previous models. An amazing value. In my opinion, the C7 is among the top (if not the top) corvette ever made. I have had my share of corvettes but this one is my favorite.