Used 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Corvette Z06
Z06 2dr Coupe w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
True Cost to Own
$114,046*
Total Cash Price
$93,250
Z06 2dr Coupe w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
True Cost to Own
$83,245*
Total Cash Price
$68,066
Z06 2dr Coupe w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
True Cost to Own
$88,240*
Total Cash Price
$72,150
Corvette Coupe
Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$84,910*
Total Cash Price
$69,427
Stingray 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$117,375*
Total Cash Price
$95,973
Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$83,245*
Total Cash Price
$68,066
Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$109,883*
Total Cash Price
$89,847
Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$103,224*
Total Cash Price
$84,402
Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$84,910*
Total Cash Price
$69,427
Corvette Convertible
Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$114,878*
Total Cash Price
$93,931
Z06 2dr Convertible w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
True Cost to Own
$86,575*
Total Cash Price
$70,789
Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$120,705*
Total Cash Price
$98,696
Z06 2dr Convertible w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
True Cost to Own
$94,067*
Total Cash Price
$76,915
Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$103,224*
Total Cash Price
$84,402
Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$99,062*
Total Cash Price
$80,999
Z06 2dr Convertible w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
True Cost to Own
$108,219*
Total Cash Price
$88,486
Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$102,391*
Total Cash Price
$83,721
Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$93,234*
Total Cash Price
$76,234
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Corvette Z06 Z06 2dr Coupe w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,704
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$9,047
|Maintenance
|$5,442
|$1,907
|$4,455
|$1,245
|$6,603
|$19,653
|Repairs
|$1,145
|$1,326
|$1,549
|$1,808
|$2,111
|$7,941
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,911
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$5,136
|Financing
|$5,016
|$4,032
|$2,987
|$1,867
|$675
|$14,577
|Depreciation
|$14,814
|$7,610
|$6,762
|$6,069
|$5,531
|$40,786
|Fuel
|$3,184
|$3,280
|$3,378
|$3,480
|$3,584
|$16,906
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,216
|$19,966
|$20,997
|$16,388
|$20,479
|$114,046
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Corvette Z06 Z06 2dr Coupe w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,244
|$1,281
|$1,320
|$1,359
|$1,400
|$6,604
|Maintenance
|$3,972
|$1,392
|$3,252
|$909
|$4,820
|$14,345
|Repairs
|$836
|$968
|$1,131
|$1,320
|$1,541
|$5,796
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,585
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$3,749
|Financing
|$3,661
|$2,943
|$2,180
|$1,363
|$493
|$10,640
|Depreciation
|$10,813
|$5,555
|$4,936
|$4,430
|$4,037
|$29,771
|Fuel
|$2,324
|$2,394
|$2,466
|$2,540
|$2,616
|$12,340
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,435
|$14,574
|$15,326
|$11,962
|$14,948
|$83,245
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Corvette Z06 Z06 2dr Coupe w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,319
|$1,358
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,484
|$7,000
|Maintenance
|$4,210
|$1,476
|$3,447
|$964
|$5,109
|$15,206
|Repairs
|$886
|$1,026
|$1,199
|$1,399
|$1,633
|$6,144
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,800
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$3,974
|Financing
|$3,881
|$3,120
|$2,311
|$1,445
|$523
|$11,278
|Depreciation
|$11,462
|$5,888
|$5,232
|$4,696
|$4,279
|$31,557
|Fuel
|$2,463
|$2,538
|$2,614
|$2,692
|$2,773
|$13,080
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,021
|$15,448
|$16,246
|$12,680
|$15,845
|$88,240
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Corvette Coupe Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,269
|$1,307
|$1,346
|$1,386
|$1,428
|$6,736
|Maintenance
|$4,051
|$1,420
|$3,317
|$927
|$4,916
|$14,632
|Repairs
|$853
|$987
|$1,154
|$1,346
|$1,572
|$5,912
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,657
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$3,824
|Financing
|$3,734
|$3,002
|$2,224
|$1,390
|$503
|$10,853
|Depreciation
|$11,029
|$5,666
|$5,035
|$4,519
|$4,118
|$30,366
|Fuel
|$2,370
|$2,442
|$2,515
|$2,591
|$2,668
|$12,587
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,964
|$14,865
|$15,633
|$12,201
|$15,247
|$84,910
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Corvette Coupe Stingray 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,754
|$1,806
|$1,861
|$1,916
|$1,974
|$9,312
|Maintenance
|$5,601
|$1,963
|$4,585
|$1,282
|$6,796
|$20,226
|Repairs
|$1,179
|$1,365
|$1,595
|$1,861
|$2,173
|$8,172
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,055
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$5,286
|Financing
|$5,162
|$4,150
|$3,074
|$1,922
|$695
|$15,002
|Depreciation
|$15,246
|$7,833
|$6,960
|$6,246
|$5,692
|$41,977
|Fuel
|$3,277
|$3,376
|$3,477
|$3,581
|$3,689
|$17,399
|True Cost to Own®
|$37,273
|$20,549
|$21,610
|$16,866
|$21,077
|$117,375
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Corvette Coupe Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,244
|$1,281
|$1,320
|$1,359
|$1,400
|$6,604
|Maintenance
|$3,972
|$1,392
|$3,252
|$909
|$4,820
|$14,345
|Repairs
|$836
|$968
|$1,131
|$1,320
|$1,541
|$5,796
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,585
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$3,749
|Financing
|$3,661
|$2,943
|$2,180
|$1,363
|$493
|$10,640
|Depreciation
|$10,813
|$5,555
|$4,936
|$4,430
|$4,037
|$29,771
|Fuel
|$2,324
|$2,394
|$2,466
|$2,540
|$2,616
|$12,340
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,435
|$14,574
|$15,326
|$11,962
|$14,948
|$83,245
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Corvette Coupe Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,642
|$1,691
|$1,742
|$1,794
|$1,848
|$8,717
|Maintenance
|$5,243
|$1,837
|$4,293
|$1,200
|$6,362
|$18,935
|Repairs
|$1,104
|$1,278
|$1,493
|$1,742
|$2,034
|$7,651
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,732
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$4,949
|Financing
|$4,833
|$3,885
|$2,878
|$1,799
|$651
|$14,045
|Depreciation
|$14,273
|$7,333
|$6,516
|$5,848
|$5,329
|$39,298
|Fuel
|$3,068
|$3,160
|$3,255
|$3,353
|$3,453
|$16,289
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,894
|$19,238
|$20,230
|$15,790
|$19,731
|$109,883
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Corvette Coupe Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,543
|$1,588
|$1,637
|$1,685
|$1,736
|$8,189
|Maintenance
|$4,925
|$1,726
|$4,032
|$1,127
|$5,977
|$17,788
|Repairs
|$1,037
|$1,200
|$1,402
|$1,637
|$1,911
|$7,187
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,445
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$4,649
|Financing
|$4,540
|$3,649
|$2,703
|$1,690
|$611
|$13,194
|Depreciation
|$13,408
|$6,888
|$6,121
|$5,493
|$5,006
|$36,916
|Fuel
|$2,882
|$2,969
|$3,058
|$3,150
|$3,244
|$15,302
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,779
|$18,072
|$19,004
|$14,833
|$18,536
|$103,224
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Corvette Coupe Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,269
|$1,307
|$1,346
|$1,386
|$1,428
|$6,736
|Maintenance
|$4,051
|$1,420
|$3,317
|$927
|$4,916
|$14,632
|Repairs
|$853
|$987
|$1,154
|$1,346
|$1,572
|$5,912
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,657
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$3,824
|Financing
|$3,734
|$3,002
|$2,224
|$1,390
|$503
|$10,853
|Depreciation
|$11,029
|$5,666
|$5,035
|$4,519
|$4,118
|$30,366
|Fuel
|$2,370
|$2,442
|$2,515
|$2,591
|$2,668
|$12,587
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,964
|$14,865
|$15,633
|$12,201
|$15,247
|$84,910
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Corvette Convertible Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,717
|$1,768
|$1,822
|$1,875
|$1,932
|$9,114
|Maintenance
|$5,481
|$1,921
|$4,488
|$1,254
|$6,652
|$19,796
|Repairs
|$1,154
|$1,336
|$1,561
|$1,822
|$2,127
|$7,998
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,947
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$5,174
|Financing
|$5,052
|$4,061
|$3,008
|$1,881
|$680
|$14,683
|Depreciation
|$14,922
|$7,666
|$6,812
|$6,113
|$5,571
|$41,084
|Fuel
|$3,207
|$3,304
|$3,403
|$3,505
|$3,610
|$17,029
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,480
|$20,112
|$21,150
|$16,508
|$20,628
|$114,878
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Corvette Convertible Z06 2dr Convertible w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,294
|$1,332
|$1,373
|$1,413
|$1,456
|$6,868
|Maintenance
|$4,131
|$1,448
|$3,382
|$945
|$5,013
|$14,919
|Repairs
|$869
|$1,007
|$1,176
|$1,373
|$1,603
|$6,028
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,728
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$3,899
|Financing
|$3,807
|$3,061
|$2,267
|$1,418
|$513
|$11,066
|Depreciation
|$11,246
|$5,777
|$5,133
|$4,607
|$4,198
|$30,962
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$12,834
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,492
|$15,157
|$15,939
|$12,440
|$15,546
|$86,575
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Corvette Convertible Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,804
|$1,857
|$1,914
|$1,971
|$2,030
|$9,576
|Maintenance
|$5,759
|$2,018
|$4,715
|$1,318
|$6,989
|$20,800
|Repairs
|$1,212
|$1,404
|$1,640
|$1,914
|$2,234
|$8,404
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,198
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$5,436
|Financing
|$5,308
|$4,267
|$3,161
|$1,976
|$715
|$15,428
|Depreciation
|$15,679
|$8,055
|$7,157
|$6,424
|$5,854
|$43,168
|Fuel
|$3,370
|$3,471
|$3,576
|$3,683
|$3,793
|$17,893
|True Cost to Own®
|$38,331
|$21,132
|$22,223
|$17,345
|$21,675
|$120,705
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Corvette Convertible Z06 2dr Convertible w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,492
|$1,536
|$1,582
|$7,463
|Maintenance
|$4,488
|$1,573
|$3,675
|$1,027
|$5,447
|$16,210
|Repairs
|$945
|$1,094
|$1,278
|$1,492
|$1,741
|$6,549
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,051
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$4,236
|Financing
|$4,137
|$3,326
|$2,463
|$1,540
|$557
|$12,023
|Depreciation
|$12,219
|$6,277
|$5,578
|$5,006
|$4,562
|$33,641
|Fuel
|$2,626
|$2,705
|$2,787
|$2,870
|$2,956
|$13,944
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,872
|$16,469
|$17,318
|$13,517
|$16,891
|$94,067
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Corvette Convertible Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,543
|$1,588
|$1,637
|$1,685
|$1,736
|$8,189
|Maintenance
|$4,925
|$1,726
|$4,032
|$1,127
|$5,977
|$17,788
|Repairs
|$1,037
|$1,200
|$1,402
|$1,637
|$1,911
|$7,187
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,445
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$4,649
|Financing
|$4,540
|$3,649
|$2,703
|$1,690
|$611
|$13,194
|Depreciation
|$13,408
|$6,888
|$6,121
|$5,493
|$5,006
|$36,916
|Fuel
|$2,882
|$2,969
|$3,058
|$3,150
|$3,244
|$15,302
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,779
|$18,072
|$19,004
|$14,833
|$18,536
|$103,224
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Corvette Convertible Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,480
|$1,524
|$1,571
|$1,617
|$1,666
|$7,859
|Maintenance
|$4,727
|$1,656
|$3,870
|$1,082
|$5,736
|$17,071
|Repairs
|$995
|$1,152
|$1,346
|$1,571
|$1,834
|$6,897
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,266
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$4,461
|Financing
|$4,357
|$3,502
|$2,594
|$1,622
|$587
|$12,662
|Depreciation
|$12,867
|$6,610
|$5,874
|$5,272
|$4,804
|$35,427
|Fuel
|$2,766
|$2,849
|$2,935
|$3,023
|$3,113
|$14,685
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,458
|$17,343
|$18,238
|$14,235
|$17,788
|$99,062
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Corvette Convertible Z06 2dr Convertible w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,617
|$1,665
|$1,716
|$1,767
|$1,820
|$8,585
|Maintenance
|$5,164
|$1,810
|$4,228
|$1,182
|$6,266
|$18,649
|Repairs
|$1,087
|$1,258
|$1,470
|$1,716
|$2,003
|$7,535
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,661
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$4,874
|Financing
|$4,759
|$3,826
|$2,834
|$1,772
|$641
|$13,832
|Depreciation
|$14,057
|$7,222
|$6,417
|$5,759
|$5,248
|$38,702
|Fuel
|$3,021
|$3,112
|$3,206
|$3,302
|$3,401
|$16,042
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,366
|$18,946
|$19,924
|$15,551
|$19,432
|$108,219
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Corvette Convertible Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,530
|$1,576
|$1,624
|$1,672
|$1,722
|$8,123
|Maintenance
|$4,886
|$1,712
|$4,000
|$1,118
|$5,929
|$17,644
|Repairs
|$1,028
|$1,191
|$1,391
|$1,624
|$1,895
|$7,129
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,410
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$4,611
|Financing
|$4,503
|$3,620
|$2,681
|$1,676
|$606
|$13,087
|Depreciation
|$13,300
|$6,833
|$6,071
|$5,449
|$4,966
|$36,618
|Fuel
|$2,859
|$2,945
|$3,033
|$3,124
|$3,218
|$15,178
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,515
|$17,926
|$18,851
|$14,713
|$18,386
|$102,391
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Corvette Convertible Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,393
|$1,435
|$1,478
|$1,522
|$1,568
|$7,396
|Maintenance
|$4,449
|$1,559
|$3,642
|$1,018
|$5,398
|$16,066
|Repairs
|$936
|$1,084
|$1,267
|$1,478
|$1,726
|$6,492
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,015
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$4,199
|Financing
|$4,100
|$3,296
|$2,442
|$1,527
|$552
|$11,917
|Depreciation
|$12,111
|$6,222
|$5,528
|$4,962
|$4,521
|$33,344
|Fuel
|$2,603
|$2,681
|$2,762
|$2,845
|$2,930
|$13,821
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,607
|$16,323
|$17,165
|$13,397
|$16,742
|$93,234
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Corvette
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette in Virginia is:not available
