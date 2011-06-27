  1. Home
Used 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Cost to Own

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Near ZIP

Corvette Z06

Z06 2dr Coupe w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

True Cost to Own

$114,046*

Total Cash Price

$93,250

Z06 2dr Coupe w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

True Cost to Own

$83,245*

Total Cash Price

$68,066

Z06 2dr Coupe w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

True Cost to Own

$88,240*

Total Cash Price

$72,150

Corvette Coupe

Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$84,910*

Total Cash Price

$69,427

Stingray 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$117,375*

Total Cash Price

$95,973

Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$83,245*

Total Cash Price

$68,066

Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$109,883*

Total Cash Price

$89,847

Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$103,224*

Total Cash Price

$84,402

Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$84,910*

Total Cash Price

$69,427

Corvette Convertible

Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$114,878*

Total Cash Price

$93,931

Z06 2dr Convertible w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

True Cost to Own

$86,575*

Total Cash Price

$70,789

Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$120,705*

Total Cash Price

$98,696

Z06 2dr Convertible w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

True Cost to Own

$94,067*

Total Cash Price

$76,915

Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$103,224*

Total Cash Price

$84,402

Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$99,062*

Total Cash Price

$80,999

Z06 2dr Convertible w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

True Cost to Own

$108,219*

Total Cash Price

$88,486

Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$102,391*

Total Cash Price

$83,721

Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$93,234*

Total Cash Price

$76,234

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Corvette Z06 Z06 2dr Coupe w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,704$1,755$1,808$1,862$1,918$9,047
Maintenance$5,442$1,907$4,455$1,245$6,603$19,653
Repairs$1,145$1,326$1,549$1,808$2,111$7,941
Taxes & Fees$4,911$56$56$56$56$5,136
Financing$5,016$4,032$2,987$1,867$675$14,577
Depreciation$14,814$7,610$6,762$6,069$5,531$40,786
Fuel$3,184$3,280$3,378$3,480$3,584$16,906
True Cost to Own®$36,216$19,966$20,997$16,388$20,479$114,046
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$29,771

Taxes & Fees

$3,749

Financing

$10,640

Fuel

$12,340

Insurance

$6,604

Repairs

$5,796

Maintenance

$14,345

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Corvette Z06 Z06 2dr Coupe w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,244$1,281$1,320$1,359$1,400$6,604
Maintenance$3,972$1,392$3,252$909$4,820$14,345
Repairs$836$968$1,131$1,320$1,541$5,796
Taxes & Fees$3,585$41$41$41$41$3,749
Financing$3,661$2,943$2,180$1,363$493$10,640
Depreciation$10,813$5,555$4,936$4,430$4,037$29,771
Fuel$2,324$2,394$2,466$2,540$2,616$12,340
True Cost to Own®$26,435$14,574$15,326$11,962$14,948$83,245

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Corvette Z06 Z06 2dr Coupe w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,319$1,358$1,399$1,441$1,484$7,000
Maintenance$4,210$1,476$3,447$964$5,109$15,206
Repairs$886$1,026$1,199$1,399$1,633$6,144
Taxes & Fees$3,800$43$43$43$43$3,974
Financing$3,881$3,120$2,311$1,445$523$11,278
Depreciation$11,462$5,888$5,232$4,696$4,279$31,557
Fuel$2,463$2,538$2,614$2,692$2,773$13,080
True Cost to Own®$28,021$15,448$16,246$12,680$15,845$88,240

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Corvette Coupe Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,269$1,307$1,346$1,386$1,428$6,736
Maintenance$4,051$1,420$3,317$927$4,916$14,632
Repairs$853$987$1,154$1,346$1,572$5,912
Taxes & Fees$3,657$42$42$42$42$3,824
Financing$3,734$3,002$2,224$1,390$503$10,853
Depreciation$11,029$5,666$5,035$4,519$4,118$30,366
Fuel$2,370$2,442$2,515$2,591$2,668$12,587
True Cost to Own®$26,964$14,865$15,633$12,201$15,247$84,910

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Corvette Coupe Stingray 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,754$1,806$1,861$1,916$1,974$9,312
Maintenance$5,601$1,963$4,585$1,282$6,796$20,226
Repairs$1,179$1,365$1,595$1,861$2,173$8,172
Taxes & Fees$5,055$58$58$58$58$5,286
Financing$5,162$4,150$3,074$1,922$695$15,002
Depreciation$15,246$7,833$6,960$6,246$5,692$41,977
Fuel$3,277$3,376$3,477$3,581$3,689$17,399
True Cost to Own®$37,273$20,549$21,610$16,866$21,077$117,375

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Corvette Coupe Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,244$1,281$1,320$1,359$1,400$6,604
Maintenance$3,972$1,392$3,252$909$4,820$14,345
Repairs$836$968$1,131$1,320$1,541$5,796
Taxes & Fees$3,585$41$41$41$41$3,749
Financing$3,661$2,943$2,180$1,363$493$10,640
Depreciation$10,813$5,555$4,936$4,430$4,037$29,771
Fuel$2,324$2,394$2,466$2,540$2,616$12,340
True Cost to Own®$26,435$14,574$15,326$11,962$14,948$83,245

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Corvette Coupe Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,642$1,691$1,742$1,794$1,848$8,717
Maintenance$5,243$1,837$4,293$1,200$6,362$18,935
Repairs$1,104$1,278$1,493$1,742$2,034$7,651
Taxes & Fees$4,732$54$54$54$54$4,949
Financing$4,833$3,885$2,878$1,799$651$14,045
Depreciation$14,273$7,333$6,516$5,848$5,329$39,298
Fuel$3,068$3,160$3,255$3,353$3,453$16,289
True Cost to Own®$34,894$19,238$20,230$15,790$19,731$109,883

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Corvette Coupe Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,543$1,588$1,637$1,685$1,736$8,189
Maintenance$4,925$1,726$4,032$1,127$5,977$17,788
Repairs$1,037$1,200$1,402$1,637$1,911$7,187
Taxes & Fees$4,445$51$51$51$51$4,649
Financing$4,540$3,649$2,703$1,690$611$13,194
Depreciation$13,408$6,888$6,121$5,493$5,006$36,916
Fuel$2,882$2,969$3,058$3,150$3,244$15,302
True Cost to Own®$32,779$18,072$19,004$14,833$18,536$103,224

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Corvette Coupe Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,269$1,307$1,346$1,386$1,428$6,736
Maintenance$4,051$1,420$3,317$927$4,916$14,632
Repairs$853$987$1,154$1,346$1,572$5,912
Taxes & Fees$3,657$42$42$42$42$3,824
Financing$3,734$3,002$2,224$1,390$503$10,853
Depreciation$11,029$5,666$5,035$4,519$4,118$30,366
Fuel$2,370$2,442$2,515$2,591$2,668$12,587
True Cost to Own®$26,964$14,865$15,633$12,201$15,247$84,910

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Corvette Convertible Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,717$1,768$1,822$1,875$1,932$9,114
Maintenance$5,481$1,921$4,488$1,254$6,652$19,796
Repairs$1,154$1,336$1,561$1,822$2,127$7,998
Taxes & Fees$4,947$57$57$57$57$5,174
Financing$5,052$4,061$3,008$1,881$680$14,683
Depreciation$14,922$7,666$6,812$6,113$5,571$41,084
Fuel$3,207$3,304$3,403$3,505$3,610$17,029
True Cost to Own®$36,480$20,112$21,150$16,508$20,628$114,878

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Corvette Convertible Z06 2dr Convertible w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,294$1,332$1,373$1,413$1,456$6,868
Maintenance$4,131$1,448$3,382$945$5,013$14,919
Repairs$869$1,007$1,176$1,373$1,603$6,028
Taxes & Fees$3,728$43$43$43$43$3,899
Financing$3,807$3,061$2,267$1,418$513$11,066
Depreciation$11,246$5,777$5,133$4,607$4,198$30,962
Fuel$2,417$2,490$2,565$2,642$2,721$12,834
True Cost to Own®$27,492$15,157$15,939$12,440$15,546$86,575

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Corvette Convertible Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,804$1,857$1,914$1,971$2,030$9,576
Maintenance$5,759$2,018$4,715$1,318$6,989$20,800
Repairs$1,212$1,404$1,640$1,914$2,234$8,404
Taxes & Fees$5,198$59$59$59$59$5,436
Financing$5,308$4,267$3,161$1,976$715$15,428
Depreciation$15,679$8,055$7,157$6,424$5,854$43,168
Fuel$3,370$3,471$3,576$3,683$3,793$17,893
True Cost to Own®$38,331$21,132$22,223$17,345$21,675$120,705

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Corvette Convertible Z06 2dr Convertible w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,406$1,448$1,492$1,536$1,582$7,463
Maintenance$4,488$1,573$3,675$1,027$5,447$16,210
Repairs$945$1,094$1,278$1,492$1,741$6,549
Taxes & Fees$4,051$46$46$46$46$4,236
Financing$4,137$3,326$2,463$1,540$557$12,023
Depreciation$12,219$6,277$5,578$5,006$4,562$33,641
Fuel$2,626$2,705$2,787$2,870$2,956$13,944
True Cost to Own®$29,872$16,469$17,318$13,517$16,891$94,067

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Corvette Convertible Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,543$1,588$1,637$1,685$1,736$8,189
Maintenance$4,925$1,726$4,032$1,127$5,977$17,788
Repairs$1,037$1,200$1,402$1,637$1,911$7,187
Taxes & Fees$4,445$51$51$51$51$4,649
Financing$4,540$3,649$2,703$1,690$611$13,194
Depreciation$13,408$6,888$6,121$5,493$5,006$36,916
Fuel$2,882$2,969$3,058$3,150$3,244$15,302
True Cost to Own®$32,779$18,072$19,004$14,833$18,536$103,224

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Corvette Convertible Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,480$1,524$1,571$1,617$1,666$7,859
Maintenance$4,727$1,656$3,870$1,082$5,736$17,071
Repairs$995$1,152$1,346$1,571$1,834$6,897
Taxes & Fees$4,266$49$49$49$49$4,461
Financing$4,357$3,502$2,594$1,622$587$12,662
Depreciation$12,867$6,610$5,874$5,272$4,804$35,427
Fuel$2,766$2,849$2,935$3,023$3,113$14,685
True Cost to Own®$31,458$17,343$18,238$14,235$17,788$99,062

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Corvette Convertible Z06 2dr Convertible w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,617$1,665$1,716$1,767$1,820$8,585
Maintenance$5,164$1,810$4,228$1,182$6,266$18,649
Repairs$1,087$1,258$1,470$1,716$2,003$7,535
Taxes & Fees$4,661$53$53$53$53$4,874
Financing$4,759$3,826$2,834$1,772$641$13,832
Depreciation$14,057$7,222$6,417$5,759$5,248$38,702
Fuel$3,021$3,112$3,206$3,302$3,401$16,042
True Cost to Own®$34,366$18,946$19,924$15,551$19,432$108,219

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Corvette Convertible Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,530$1,576$1,624$1,672$1,722$8,123
Maintenance$4,886$1,712$4,000$1,118$5,929$17,644
Repairs$1,028$1,191$1,391$1,624$1,895$7,129
Taxes & Fees$4,410$50$50$50$50$4,611
Financing$4,503$3,620$2,681$1,676$606$13,087
Depreciation$13,300$6,833$6,071$5,449$4,966$36,618
Fuel$2,859$2,945$3,033$3,124$3,218$15,178
True Cost to Own®$32,515$17,926$18,851$14,713$18,386$102,391

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Corvette Convertible Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,393$1,435$1,478$1,522$1,568$7,396
Maintenance$4,449$1,559$3,642$1,018$5,398$16,066
Repairs$936$1,084$1,267$1,478$1,726$6,492
Taxes & Fees$4,015$46$46$46$46$4,199
Financing$4,100$3,296$2,442$1,527$552$11,917
Depreciation$12,111$6,222$5,528$4,962$4,521$33,344
Fuel$2,603$2,681$2,762$2,845$2,930$13,821
True Cost to Own®$29,607$16,323$17,165$13,397$16,742$93,234

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Learn about the 2016 Corvette

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette in Virginia is:

