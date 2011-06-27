  1. Home
Used 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2016 Corvette
5.0
8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

best yet

Darryl Vickers, 05/27/2016
Stingray w/2LT 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
18 of 19 people found this review helpful

This is our 5th vette, 99 Targa, 98 convertible, 2002 convertible, 2005 coupe and now the 2016 convertible. BEST YET. From hi-way to in town, easiest high performance car I have ever driven. Seats are great and the interior is plush, the leather is super and that's a big change. Auto top fast and quite. NO wind noise. Their is a monster under the hood, with the pipes open 460 hp. With a touch of the screen to close the pipes down it's a quite as a kitten. Light it up and hold on. Turn the engine control to ECO on the hi-way and it's get 33mph. Best bang for the buck on the market today.

Love my car

Horselover13, 01/15/2019
Stingray w/1LT 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I have had 13 corvettes but this one is amazing. There is one drawback. This year model does not have the safety feature where it tells you if someone is your in your blind spot in your mirrors. I had my car in for service and had a rental Cruze which had those mirrors and it was amazing. Wish this year had the safety mirrors very disappointed that it doesn't have it. Very hard to see and judge sometimes because in the convertible the rear window is very very small and you can't see much out of that window so those would be very helpful. Otherwise, I love my car just for safety reasons wish they had those mirrors. The front and back camera are awesome though. The convertible is incredible It takes no time to go down. I am soooooooooo glad I bought the convertible. It was so worth the extra money to have it. U can put it down in a minute which comes in handy at a Light. This car is so much fun.

Versatile, exciting car

John, 11/09/2015
Stingray w/2LT 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
9 of 12 people found this review helpful

PROS: fun to drive, good gas mileage on highway, fairly quiet, comfortable, fun to drive, tons of options....did I mention fun to drive? CONS: poor rear visibility

Greatest Corvette made since my 1967 427 L-88

Keith, 09/11/2016
Stingray Z51 w/2LT 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
6 of 9 people found this review helpful

This animal of a corvette is an unbelievable screaming machine on a track or a pussycat around town in Eco mode on 4 cylinders. After two and 12,000, this Corvette still amazes me! The power, smoothness, and dependability is still is remarkable. Everyone is waiting for the mid-engine corvette in 2020 but my 2016 is such a great car, I don't know what would make me get a new 2020. We'll see what happens when the 2020's come out...

Totally Impressed

Donald Bogetto, 11/01/2016
Stingray w/2LT 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Drive one and you will see!!!!!!!!!!!!

